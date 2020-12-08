14 thoughtful beauty gifts that ‘Fast Company’ editors are asking for this year

The beauty landscape changed a lot in 2020, as even the most adamant beauty lovers found themselves stuck at home. But even if you’re stuck in front of a Zoom screen all day, it still feels nice to build an effective (if simple) hair, skin, and beauty routine. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite, most-wanted beauty gifts for 2020—with a special eye for products that are well-designed, thoughtfully formulated, and simple to use from home.

Dyson Hair Tools

When the engineers at Dyson turned their research to building high-tech, effective, and damage-free hair tools, they did not disappoint. The company’s Supersonic Hair Dryer dries hair without any high heat in minutes, while the Airwrap and new Corrale rethink how we curl, straighten, and style our hair altogether. They don’t come cheap, but we guarantee they’ll be used often. And a pro tip: check out the deals page to nab one or more free gifts with purchase.

Glossier Fully Glossed Set

Glossier is beloved by it-girls and guys around the world for a reason: Its sleep products are designed to make looking naturally beautiful as easy as a few swipes. The Glossier Fully Glossed Look kit is the perfect set of essentials. The kit contains a shimmery liquid highlighter, lightweight cheek tint, super slick lip gloss, and holy grail brow thickener that are sure to be quick everyday favorites.

Olive and June manicure sets

D2C nailcare brand Olive and June helps even the clumsiest at-home manicurists get salon-perfect nails. The key to Olive and June’s success is the Poppy, a handy tool that makes painting with your non-dominant hand a breeze. In the Mani System, you’ll be able to send them six gorgeous, no-chip polishes in colors of your choice, plus the Poppy and nail essentials including polish remover, a clipper, cuticle serum, and more. With one set, you’ll set them up for beautiful nails all year.

ZIIP nanocurrent device

Salons and spas all have been closed down for months, or open with limited services. For the skincare guru in your life, the ZIIP nanocurrent device can give the gift of glowing, clear, energized skin from the comfort (and safety) of home. Nanocurrent facials at top spas can cost around $400 per session—so this device pays for itself after its first use.

KNC Beauty Masks

Is there anything more fun and luxurious for a skincare lover than a serum-packed sheet mask? KNC Beauty Masks products, from a company founded by beauty columnist and jewelry designer Kristen Noel Cawley, are an all-natural take on K-beauty’s famous sheet face, lip, and under-eye masks. The plumping, hydrating lip masks are full of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, and come in a delightfully playful hot pink lip shape, while the shooting-star-shaped under-eye masks combat dark circles with anti-aging retinol.

Kosas Clean Beauty

Clean beauty brand Kosas is all about effortless beauty staples, with no harsh or harmful ingredients. Gift them a five-minute makeup routine with the hydrating and lightly tinted Lipfuel balm, skin-nourishing Tinted Face Oil Foundation, and the aptly-named 10-Second Eye Shadow. If you ask us, 2021 is all about looking as good as possible, as easily possible.