Bill Gates says to read these 5 books for ‘a change of pace’ this holiday season

While Bill Gates’s 2020 summer reading list concentrated on the pandemic and its economic repercussions, the Microsoft founder opted for a “change of pace” in considering his recommendations for the holiday season. Some tackle tough topics, which serve to educate and inspire us to handle the current moment; others aim to take our minds off the doom and gloom of the coronavirus. Given that we have little choice these holidays but to stay indoors, get festive, and curl up by the fire, Gates offers this list of books to help us “finish the year on a good note.”

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, by David Epstein

Sports journalist David Epstein uses current and historical icons, from Roger Federer to Charles Darwin, to illustrate his thesis: that “generalists” are better served in work and innovation than the “hyper-specialized,” who may experience tunnel vision when they approach professional projects. We tend to think the opposite—that it’s important to dive deep into a single field—but Gates says this is a “myth-debunking book” that argues that the world needs more “people who start broad and embrace diverse experiences and perspectives.” It resonates with Gates (who considers himself curious in a range of subjects), and says he tried to hire many polymaths at Microsoft, which he believes contributed to the company’s success.

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, by Erik Larson

Larson’s book takes readers on a “fast-paced narrative” through the frightening years of 1940-1941 in England, when Londoners hunkered down underground during the nightly bombings of the Blitzkrieg, which killed almost 45,000 Brits. It “helps the reader feel what it’s like to live under aerial attack,” Gates says. But what’s so special about this particular account, Gates writes, are the “small, intimate details” that are often left out of Second-World-War biographies. Still, Churchill is the protagonist of the book, who Larson paints as the “number-one reason the British people persevered” during that tough time and “2020 qualifies as tough times,” too, Gates says, explaining that this book is very relevant to today, as we navigate quarantining and lockdowns.

The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander

Though it’s now 10 years old, Gates says The New Jim Crow remains an extremely relevant book, which he read to deepen his understanding of systemic racism in America, following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and this summer’s protests. It informs readers on the cycle of mass incarceration, and the creation of a “permanent underclass” of Black and low-income citizens. Gates writes that Alexander has a knack for explaining historical context so well that he hopes she’ll write a follow-up about how the growing Black Lives Matter movement has affected her thesis. “I am eager to hear her thoughts on how this year might have moved us closer to a more equal society,” he writes.