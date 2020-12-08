4 strategies to help you learn to take constructive criticism

We often hear that it is a sign of emotional maturity and intellectual curiosity to be open to constructive criticism from others, and that negative feedback can help us identify important gaps between the person we are, and the person we want to be .

That said, nobody loves to be criticized. It would require a degree of intellectual masochism that is rarely found in people, with the exception of extraordinary achievers. Mega-successful people are not just hyperalert to criticism, but highly self-critical, to the point that their outstanding accomplishments can actually be explained as an attempt to self-medicate for their inner insecurities. What keeps people like Madonna, Serena Williams, Jeff Bezos, or Oprah going, but an exacerbated sense of perfectionism and dissatisfaction with everything they achieved already? Most people would stop and relax even after accomplishing a tiny fraction of what they have because they are not as self-critical.

The paradox, then, is that most of us prefer praises and compliments to criticism and negative feedback even though the latter holds the key to making us better and the former entices us to stay put. Why would you want to get better if you think you are doing great? Even professional feedback interventions fail to provide people with critical information to make them better, focusing instead on making them feel better. Consider the recent trend to remove negative feedback from performance reviews, or the robust scientific evidence for the fact that one third of feedback interventions make people worse rather than better.

Now some good news for you. Since you have chosen to read this, you have won half of the battle already. You are probably aware of the importance of being open to criticism, or at least curious about it. This is 50% of the challenge, as the biggest predictor of change is a willingness to change in the first place.

However, there’s still work to be done, not least because people are generally less interested in change. If we could just swallow a pill and be fluent in Japanese, great at playing the piano, or have proficient knowledge of history, it would be hard to stop us from doing that. In contrast, finding the motivation to invest the necessary hours to achieve these things is a lot harder. Few people want to change, everyone wants to have changed.

Criticism is a cornerstone of self-improvement because it has the ability to provide you with valuable feedback on your weaknesses. It hurts because it highlights the gap between the person we are and the one we want to be. Criticism equates to hearing what we need to rather than want to hear, and while not all criticism is well-intended, constructive criticism from those who know us well or have relevant expertise is the foundation of growth and change.

Unfortunately, our self-protective instincts often avoid criticism because it is much nicer to live in a fictional world where everyone loves us and nobody sees imperfections in us. Criticism can break this self-serving bubble but you need to have the courage, and vulnerability, to seek it and treasure it.