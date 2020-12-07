From dancing cops to rebel nurses, people keep posting on TikTok at work

As the Thanksgiving holiday was winding down, a medical center in Salem, Oregon, found itself in the middle of a frothing social media mess . A nurse named Ashley Grames posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which she mock-confessed to ignoring coronavirus health guidelines.

The video—which Grames has since taken down, though it remains available on other feeds—is less than 15 seconds long. And if you’re not familiar with TikTok tropes, the video will seem very weird. The nurse is wearing scrubs and seemingly at a medical facility. She lip-syncs to a short audio clip from “The Grinch” and mocks her coworkers’ outrage at her decision to flout the state mask mandate outside of work.

The nurse’s antics drew some unflattering attention to her employer, Salem Health, which suspended her pending an investigation. But it highlighted the ease with which employees can pull out a phone on the sly and share a little clip before the boss is any the wiser. Popular examples include a Domino’s Pizza cook, an Amazon warehouse worker, and Starbucks baristas. Their employers thus serve as unwitting backdrops—with the logos, uniforms, and workplaces on full display.

As a law professor who studies workplace practices and policies, I find the mass of workplace TikTok videos somewhat surprising. That’s because even the most innocuous videos likely violate standard corporate social media policies, which tend to require a strict separation between the corporate brand and one’s personal life. Workers are generally not allowed to speak on behalf of the company or use the company brand or facilities without permission. These policies also warn against embarrassing the company or mocking customers.

It’s pretty much impossible to dance with your uniform on in the backroom without violating those rules—so why aren’t companies cracking down more?

TikTok teems with uniforms

TikTok, the preferred social media platform of the Gen Z set, is not really about connecting with friends. It’s more about recording the trending dance or fluffy topic of the moment and hoping the algorithm will spread your post to its billions of users.

Since much of TikTok is wordless and anodyne, TikTok seems the perfect corporate antidote to more pointed and politicized commentary on Twitter or Facebook.