The Re-gift guide: Six holiday presents you might want to pass along

Who wants to risk licking fingers during a pandemic, especially when they taste like hand sanitizer? (Amazon, $16.50)

Beer can coats

Who says you can’t dress up a beer? Clip an old sock to add a nice toque for your Molson, eh? (Uncommon Goods, installment plan available! $13)

Potty putter

Because nobody should have to settle for a crappy short game. (Amazon, $14.65)

Covid earrings

What better way to say “I don’t love you” than with these airborne baubles, life-size replicas (pretty sure) of the coronavirus? (Etsy, $62)

Fancy ping-pong set

You might consider refashioning this Louis Vuitton paddle cover into a sporty clutch or wineskin for your Côte de Nuits. (Louis Vuitton, $2,400)

Dog pillow

We’ve yet to meet the hound that doesn’t relish being tortured by having something hideous attached to its head. (Between Two Naps, $550)