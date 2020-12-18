advertisement
The Re-gift guide: Six holiday presents you might want to pass along

It’s better to give than to receive – especially if you receive one of these gifts.

[Illustration: Mojo Wang]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read
Finger-food covers

Who wants to risk licking fingers during a pandemic, especially when they taste like hand sanitizer? (Amazon, $16.50)

Beer can coats

Who says you can’t dress up a beer? Clip an old sock to add a nice toque for your Molson, eh? (Uncommon Goods, installment plan available! $13)

Potty putter

Because nobody should have to settle for a crappy short game. (Amazon, $14.65)

Covid earrings

What better way to say “I don’t love you” than with these airborne baubles, life-size replicas (pretty sure) of the coronavirus? (Etsy, $62)

Fancy ping-pong set

You might consider refashioning this Louis Vuitton paddle cover into a sporty clutch or wineskin for your Côte de Nuits. (Louis Vuitton, $2,400)

Dog pillow

We’ve yet to meet the hound that doesn’t relish being tortured by having something hideous attached to its head. (Between Two Naps, $550)

About the author

Jay Woodruff is a contributing editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

