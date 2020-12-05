How drag stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon reinvented the holiday show in 2020

advertisement advertisement

“I don’t think really good art is come by easily,” says virtuoso drag performer BenDeLaCreme. “It’s something we really have to work for.”

In pandemic-riddled 2020, a year when doing seemingly anything requires a lot of work, this idea holds truer than ever. In the case of BenDeLaCreme and creative partner Jinkx Monsoon, the resulting art, The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special, is of a quality commensurate with the challenges that forged it. DeLa, whose given name is Ben Putnam, has spent the past 14 years carving out a career as one of the premier drag acts in America, staging a series of successful off-Broadway shows and touring internationally. Prior to 2020, DeLa had a jam-packed schedule each year, capped off by an annual touring Christmas show with her friend and peer Jinkx Monsoon. (Indeed, the show is so popular that one fan, filmmaker Clea Duvall, put the two performers in this year’s hit lesbian rom-com, Happiest Season, as a Christmas-themed drag duo.) This year’s evisceration of live events has brought with it a Santa sack full of challenges for making a living as a performer. In order to maintain their rising profiles, DeLa and Jinkx would have to innovate their approach. Fortunately, innovation is an indispensable part of any self-respecting drag queen’s repertoire. Competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race—which BenDeLaCreme did in the show’s sixth season in 2014, and which Jinkx Monsoon did the previous year—is a whirlwind microcosm of a drag queen’s career. Each week, the performers all have to rise above their inner saboteurs and smack-talking competitors while adapting to the judges’ withering critiques and evolving both in wardrobe and attitude. It was an atmosphere DeLa was ready for, having risen through the ranks of the Seattle drag scene to become a full-time performer. She was committed to her craft, writing and producing her own shows, and even making her own sets, props, and costumes. She had also already started working with Jinkx by that time, having cast her in a Christmas show in 2010, before either ever set foot in RuPaul’s Werk Room.

Appearing on Drag Race can either be a launchpad for a queen’s career or the pinnacle of it. DeLa was conscious of wanting to avoid the latter option. She handily got herself booked in nightclubs all around America after her first time on the show (she would return eventually for Drag Race All-Stars 3), but her heart was set on the more theatrical, narrative pieces she’d established herself with in Seattle. She wanted to use her post-Drag Race notoriety, which could potentially have been fleeting, to elevate her art. “Drag Race will get people to come to a show, but it won’t bring them back a second time,” DeLa says. “You can go on the show and flash in the pan for a few months and then that can be it if you don’t have something to say and a strong way to say it and something to deliver.” What DeLa delivered next was Terminally Delightful, her first off-Broadway solo show in New York. It was a hit, the run length continuing to extend as word of mouth spread beyond the Drag Race set to general cabaret connoisseurs. In the years that followed, she staged three more Off-Broadway solo shows, eventually performing around the world. But none of her tours were quite as popular as the Christmas shows she created with Jinkx Monsoon, starting with 2018’s To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! Considering all the momentum in the pair’s careers, the 2020 iteration of the Christmas show was destined to be the most spectacular yet. After moving to Los Angeles on March 1, DeLa’s first West Coast show of the year was canceled due to brewing COVID fears. Pretty soon, she had to put on hold the scheduled U.S. and U.K. tours of her latest solo show, Ready to be Committed, before formally cancelling them. DeLa didn’t leave her house very often for the rest of the year. “It was really just this scary, uncertain time for me and every other performer I know whether in drag or burlesque,” she says. “We were all like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve really gotta shift gears and figure this out!'”

Like many other entertainers, DeLa experimented with various Zoom shows, cobbling together the greatest hits from her solo material that she’d never performed for an audience outside of a theater. Looming in the distance above all the COVID-19 chaos was the question of this year’s Christmas show tour with Jinkx. She was clinging to the hope that it would still happen until summer set in and it was clear that the show would not go on. At least not in the normal way. At first, she and Jinkx talked about attempting a socially distanced show, but that idea seemed (correctly) unwise to bank on. Later, they talked about staging and recording a live show without an audience and making it available online. But that idea didn’t seem right either. DeLa is a firm believer in the magic of live theater, the crackling energy of a unique experience that changes in barely perceptible ways night after night. It’s the reason she’s never released any of her other live performances on video, despite rabid demand. As DeLa saw it, there was only one solution: Adapt this year’s Christmas show as a movie. “I was just like, ‘If we’re going to do this, we’re not going to write it like a stage show; we’re going to write it like a screenplay. We’re not going to shoot it like a stage show; we’re gonna shoot it like it’s a film,” DeLa says. “We’re going to take advantage of what you can do in film that you can’t do on stage, because otherwise it’s just gonna feel watered down.” She and Jinkx brought on a support team of film industry vets, with DeLa serving as director, and proceeded through uncharted territory to create The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special. It’s a bawdy, bombastic, song-filled spectacular—with jokes for days—marrying the high-camp aesthetic of their touring show with the warm feeling of a classic TV Christmas special.

