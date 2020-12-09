Why EVs make both environmental and business sense

In the U.S., the transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which makes the electrification of transportation one of the most vital parts of the energy transition. Replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric ones represents significant potential in reducing our GHG emissions and limiting our temperature rise to 1.5 C. This is the temperature standard widely accepted by the scientific community as the benchmark needed to avoid further devastating impacts of climate change.

In recent years, consumers have driven an incredible increase in electric vehicle (EV) adoption. In 2019, the sale of EVs topped 2.1 million globally, according to the International Energy Agency, and the pandemic has not slowed that progress.

California, Michigan, and New Jersey are among the states pushing to accelerate EV adoption through government policies, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state must be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

While government mandates are important for the future EVs, the demand for electrification is not dependent on them. Case in point: In the first quarter of 2020, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling passenger car across all major categories in California, but as consumers begin to adopt EVs on a mass scale, are businesses ready to support a fully electric transportation infrastructure?

Enel X and Uber are leading this transition through a recent partnership that makes it easier for EV-owning rideshare drivers to not only charge their clean vehicles, but also to power them with clean energy. Through Enel X’s JuiceEco and the JuiceBox smart charger, Uber drivers can now match their electric vehicle charging with zero-emission, 100% renewable energy using Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), a benefit typically reserved for businesses and institutions.

Greater EV incentives from big companies such as Uber can help move drivers toward EV adoption, as the gig economy remains important for many communities around the country.

TIPS FOR PROMOTING THE EV REVOLUTION

Our reliance on fossil fuels will continue to decrease and EV adoption will grow as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make improvements with more efficient, longer-range batteries, greater and more affordable vehicle options, and increased numbers of charging stations. There are several ways businesses of all sizes can step in to help drive this energy transition and support the expansion of EV adoption: