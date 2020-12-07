advertisement
  • 8:00 am

Ikea’s latest furniture collection is made out of gingerbread

The Billy bookcase you never knew you needed.

[Photo: Ikea]
By Lilly Smith1 minute Read
It’s always the outside of the gingerbread house that gets the oohs and ahhs—until now.

You can make this year’s gingerbread house move-in ready with this new kit from Ikea.

The kit includes six free downloadable cookie cutter templates so you can make iconic Ikea furniture like the Billy bookcase, Jokkmokk table and chairs, Lack table, Malm bedframe, Rens rug, and Strandmon armchair. Most pieces are a couple square inches in size.

[Image: Ikea]
The site has printable, step-by-step instructions for each piece of furniture, so you can follow along as you go. (Knowing Ikea furniture, that’s easier said than done, but at least this doesn’t involve any drills.)

First, make a batch of your favorite dough. While Ikea doesn’t specify which recipe to use, a snap-able gingerbread cookie dough seems easiest to work with, compared to those that are more cake-y. While the dough is chilling, print and cut out the individual shapes from Ikea’s template. Once the dough has been chilled, roll it out, place the shapes on top, and cut along the edges with a pizza cutter or sharp knife. Bake the shapes, assemble the tiny furniture, and then decorate! You could even doctor up the pieces with leftover candy from the gingerbread house.

And voila. That gingerbread man’s house is now a home.

About the author

Lilly Smith is an associate editor of Co.Design. She was previously the editor of Design Observer, and a contributing writer to AIGA Eye on Design.

