Ikea’s latest furniture collection is made out of gingerbread

It’s always the outside of the gingerbread house that gets the oohs and ahhs—until now.

You can make this year’s gingerbread house move-in ready with this new kit from Ikea.

This holiday season, transform your Gingerbread House into a Gingerbread Höme. Create iconic IKEA gingerbread furniture with 6 free downloadable cookie cutters. https://t.co/8qY5CFMb4t #IKEA #IKEACanada #IKEAHoliday pic.twitter.com/EChfrwPqHN — IKEA Canada (@IKEACanada) November 25, 2020

The kit includes six free downloadable cookie cutter templates so you can make iconic Ikea furniture like the Billy bookcase, Jokkmokk table and chairs, Lack table, Malm bedframe, Rens rug, and Strandmon armchair. Most pieces are a couple square inches in size.

The site has printable, step-by-step instructions for each piece of furniture, so you can follow along as you go. (Knowing Ikea furniture, that’s easier said than done, but at least this doesn’t involve any drills.)

First, make a batch of your favorite dough. While Ikea doesn’t specify which recipe to use, a snap-able gingerbread cookie dough seems easiest to work with, compared to those that are more cake-y. While the dough is chilling, print and cut out the individual shapes from Ikea’s template. Once the dough has been chilled, roll it out, place the shapes on top, and cut along the edges with a pizza cutter or sharp knife. Bake the shapes, assemble the tiny furniture, and then decorate! You could even doctor up the pieces with leftover candy from the gingerbread house.

And voila. That gingerbread man’s house is now a home.