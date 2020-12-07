Never click on this kind of Zoom invite. You’ll thank us forever

Your inbox is chock full of Zoom invitations , as everyone from your boss to your Aunt Elaine to your book club keeps your work and social calendars packed.

But amid the sales meeting slots and the family holiday reunions lurk Zoom invites that want to do the opposite of welcome you. They want to steal your personal information and ruin you.

Zoom phishing scams are the latest conduit for planting malware, designed to leave victims with stolen identities, destroyed credit histories, compromised passwords, and empty bank accounts.

The bait is decorated with the Zoom logo and sent via text, email, or social media message to say that your account has been suspended (but can be reactivated by clicking on the attached link), that you missed a meeting (but can click on the link to find out the details and schedule), or that Zoom is welcoming you (but you need to click on the link to activate your account), according to the Better Business Bureau. Of course, the link does none of those things and instead downloads malware to your computer or mobile device or takes you to login page where you need to enter your login and password, which lets the thieves gain access to other accounts with similar combinations.

According to the IT security company Check Point Software Technologies, 16,004 Zoom-related domains were registered between late April and today. Con artists are impersonating Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, too.

“For people who are in this business of doing phishing schemes, it becomes the scam du jour. What’s popular now? How can I capitalize on something that’s in people’s minds, that they use?” explains Edgar Dworsky, founder of the consumer education website Consume World. “The timeliness and popularity is something they look for.”

The videoconferencing platform, after all, has seen its number of daily meeting participants zoom upward to 350 million. Even successfully conning 1% of Zoomers would be lucrative.