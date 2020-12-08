How to stop sabotaging yourself at work

Then, you miss a big deadline, make a preventable mistake, or otherwise do something that could undermine all of your hard work. If you’ve ever been on the cusp of achieving something big, then done something dumb to screw it up, you might be engaging in workplace self-sabotage.

“Unfortunately, it’s extremely common,” says organizational psychologist Laura Gallaher, founder and CEO of Gallaher Edge, a leadership and behavioral science consulting firm. “Another way I look at self-sabotage is people getting in their own way.”

The triggers for undermining our own hard work aren’t always obvious, but there are some ways to recognize and stop the behaviors. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Why we do it

Why would someone deliberately hurt their own efforts to get ahead? Sometimes, the motivation is rooted in self-protection, Gallagher says. “First and foremost, [self-sabotage is] when humans are making choices, to actually protect themselves against internal feelings about themselves that are painful and they want to avoid,” she says. “It ends up distorting how they see the world, and it makes them feel less effective in their behavior.”

Award-winning jazz keyboardist and entrepreneur Marcus Johnson, author of For the Love of…Living the Journey of Life with Intention, Love, Passion, and Happiness, says that part of the reason he sees people self-sabotage is that they were never taught to manage success. The thought that we could move on and become something more may threaten the relationships we have or the way we see ourselves, and that could cause disconnection from the people we care about, he says. That can create fear of being alone. “[You] trigger your sympathetic nervous system, into fight or flight to make you stop doing what you’re doing at a level of success, because you fear that you will be alienated from those who you care about, or those who you think that have your best interest [in mind],” he says.

Good, old-fashioned impostor syndrome can be a contributing factor, too, says organizational psychologist Katy Caselli, founder and president of Building Giants, LLC, a workforce development training firm. We fear we’re not capable of doing that thing we want to do, or we’re afraid others will think we’re unqualified. “I talk to so many people who are being stopped by fear,” Caselli says. “If they could just kind of nudge themselves through that, then those future pathways will be so much easier.”