More than half of workers have binge-watched TV during work hours

Fifty-two percent of employed Americans are working from home today at least at least one day a week, 71% of them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late October, Fast Company, in conjunction with The Harris Poll, asked 1000 of those folks across the United States about their remote professional lives. Their answers were illuminating. “We’ve changed the way we work,” says Will Johnson, CEO of The Harris Poll. “Once it’s safe for us to go back to the office, many of us are going to have re-entry issues.” Still, he says, “When we finally return, there’ll be reasons to be happy. We’ll be able to see our coworkers in-person again, which is what Americans miss the most.