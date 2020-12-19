This Cisco exec has figured out an ingenious hack for collaborating across time zones

A large population of my direct reports are in the U.S., but I’ve also got people in the U.K., and in the Asia-Pacific region. And because people aren’t flying anymore, we’re doing all our strategy sessions every quarter, every month, every week on video calls. So if you want to do a 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. session, that [means people in the U.K. are] working from 5 p.m. till midnight. Because I’m so conscious of that, I’m forcing myself to sync up with my Asia-Pacific colleagues late in the evening, or my U.K. colleagues [early] in the morning.

I’ve gotten into a routine of doing it. Because I don’t think it’s fair that we work [according to] U.S. time zones. We’re a global company. Every individual on the team is important, regardless of what time zone they’re in. We’re in the middle of producing a new governance model [with] meeting times that we can share between regions so that people don’t have to work crazy hours just to stay in sync. We haven’t quite cracked it, but we’re definitely adjusting the way we work.

Time she gets up

Between 5 and 5:30 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning

“Take a couple of deep breaths and reflect on how lucky I am. I do then turn to my phone.”

How she handles email

“I scan and deal with anything critical, whether it’s work or personal or charity. I’ll try and get those done in a slot or two or between meetings. And then I typically clean up the inbox at the end of the week.”

Her strategy for keeping up with the news

“There are a couple of apps that I use, like Apple News and the BBC News app, where I pull the news in from different parts of the world. What’s happening [where people I care about are,] in Australia? The U.K.? Uruguay? So, is my grandma okay, is my mum okay, are my friends okay? And then what’s going on where I live? The other strategy I have has just evolved, and I’m lucky. If I go out for a break, [my wife] Audrey will go, hey, this happened and this happened and this happened. Without meaning to, she synthesizes and relays what’s going on.”

What’s in her work space that keeps her motivated

A sign that says “Be Awesome Today,” and a painting that says “Only Love.”