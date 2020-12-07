An introvert’s guide to surviving pandemic isolation and enjoying alone time

Back in the early months of 2020, extroverts got the short end of the stick. Within days of activities being halted, many were gasping for air and wondering how they were going to make it without regular contact with the people and groups that give them their zest and vitality.

Introverts in general took longer to feel the effects of restrictions. I had introverts share with me that it took months before they realized that they were really missing being with their friends. And some found it refreshing to not only be alone but also to have an automatic reason for why they “couldn’t go out.”

But even for introverts, there comes a time where solitude feels isolating and the thought of living as a hermit doesn’t bring warm, fuzzy feelings. If you find yourself in that uncomfortable spot, here are steps you can take to break out of feeling lonely and rediscover enjoying your time on your own.

Validate your feelings

Humans need social interaction. It’s how we’re wired. According to scientist Matthew Lieberman, author of Social, “The data suggests that we are profoundly shaped by our social environment and that we suffer greatly when our social bonds are threatened or severed.”

Whether you like it or not, your well-being is intrinsically interwoven with the connection—or lack of connection—you experience with others. And one of the things that’s been really interesting for me to observe among my time management coaching clients is that some of my introverted clients miss their coworkers just as much as my extroverted clients. We underestimate the power of the small points of connection, such as talking about your weekend, that help us to feel known and like we have a sense of belonging. Lacking these ties can create a literal feeling of pain and put your body in a state of chronic stress.

It’s important to acknowledge that even as an introvert, you can suffer from loneliness. Validating your feelings instead of denying them is the first step toward feeling reconnected with yourself and others.

Meet your needs

In order to get to a place of enjoying your time apart from people, you need to first satiate your need for human connection. There’s a reason why solitary confinement is a harsh punishment even for those in jail.