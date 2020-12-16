NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny plunges into the darkest recesses of the internet

The pandemic has made everything crazy in terms of disinformation and conspiracy theories, so what was an all-encompassing beat has now become somehow worse. Everybody’s lost their minds. There’s always something that is desperately in need of someone to shine a light on. So it’s been good in that way, because my work is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I feel fulfilled. But, the stakes are so high.

I cover how technology is influencing people—how it changes the way that we communicate and what we believe. That takes being extremely accessible. I like that anybody can get in touch with me. All of my favorite stories have [started with] basically one woman in a Facebook group messaging me to say, “What do you think of this?” and catching my attention. So when you invite that, [it] comes with a lot of bad stuff. [The hate mail I receive is] a lot, I can tell you that. And it’s from all sides—Instagram, Twitter. It doesn’t really get to me, because these people don’t know me. It’s often about my physical appearance, which I feel pretty fine about. I do have a level of empathy for these folks that I probably shouldn’t, so I tend to view it more with bemusement and sadness than anything else.

I can report from my backyard with my feet in a baby swimming pool, and that’s great. [Working through the pandemic] has been a nice way to show management, and all of the media companies, that a lot of our work can be done from home.

On the weekends, if there’s something to do, I’ll hop right on it. The beat’s really hard. If you are just parachuting into the Portland protest and you don’t know who Patriot Prayer is, that’s bad, because they have this long history of hate and extremism and rabble-rousing. So I want NBC to have all of that color and information, and I feel responsible there. When I unplug, it’s only because I know that [fellow NBC News reporter Ben Collins] is there. Even if he doesn’t have a byline on something I’ve written, he’s absolutely seen it or knows about it, or we’ve talked through it. And the same thing with most of his stuff.

Time she gets up

6 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning

“Check Things, then open Twitter and see what I may have missed. Then I’m on Slack, checking in with my editor, saying, Okay, there’s a shooting in Kenosha. [If we determine that it] has to do with either militias or some sort of right-wing thing, then that’s my beat. I’m going to get started on this now.”

Productivity tools

“Things. It’s the only productivity app that I’ve ever used that’s helped me. It helps me organize so I’m not late and I don’t miss things. Which I still do, but it helps. My favorite soundtrack to listen to when I work is train sounds. I’m a bit of a weirdo, but I like the seclusion. There’s a Spotify playlist called Train Sounds. There’s also one that’s a YouTube video of someone hiking through the woods. There’s a series of them. It’s really great to work to.”