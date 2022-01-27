Eight ethical jewelry brands that will delight your Valentine—without hurting the planet

In a sea of direct-to-consumer jewelry brands, there are plenty of affordable options for finding a stylish, thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. But before you go clicking around for the most affordable gold vermeil gift you can find, consider that materials such as gemstones, gold, and other precious metals can have a heavy toll on both the human workers who retrieve them, as well as the environment.

That’s why we did the hard work of finding you dependable jewelers that are stylish and timeless and unique but also conscious of maintaining transparent environmental and employment practices. Here are some of our favorite ethical, eco-friendly brands with clever solutions—from lab-grown diamonds to interchangeable, buildable earrings—designed to be treasured forever. Because buying less always means more.

Catbird NYC

This New York mainstay offers their baubles and beauties online, where you can explore their dainty, vintage-inspired finds and creations, many of which are ready to ship for V-Day. For their in-house fine jewelry collection, Catbird relies heavily on recycled precious metals and keeps a transparent trail for diamonds and gems through their supply chain. We’ll be turning to them for personalized pieces and sentiment-driven designs — like these teeny tiny key-shaped pendants that you can have engraved with a home address. Awww.



Tini Lux

Designed as a solution for founder Jackie Burke’s sensitive ears, Tini Lux uses medical grade titanium, which is hypoallergenic and a recommended, skin-safe metal for new piercings. While this might sound like true love to some people, others can look to their sweet, stackable, no-fuss hoops, chains, and huggies that can surely charm your Valentine—no matter their age. (Don’t miss the very cute Little Lux line featuring screw-back studs for first-time wearers.)

