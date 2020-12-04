Figuring out whether you’re a good leader is harder than you think

In 2011, I was asked to serve as director of a new program at the University of Texas called the Human Dimensions of Organizations . We were a startup inside the university that aimed to bring the humanities and the social and behavioral sciences to individuals in organizations who wanted to learn about people.

I always thought of myself as approachable, and I encouraged staff, faculty, and students involved with the program to come to me with their complaints and suggestions. As it turns out, few people took me up on my offer to criticize the program. That doesn’t mean that we were doing well, though. It just means that I wasn’t getting all the feedback I needed.

In particular, no matter how much you encourage people to come talk to you in a leadership role—and no matter how approachable and responsive to feedback you are—you are going to hear fewer criticisms than you need to. When people are having a problem or are dissatisfied with something, they may want to complain, but they want to match their complaints to the scope of the problem.

A student having difficulty registering for a course may not feel that it is worth “escalating” the problem all the way to the director. That is, when you’re talking to someone with a high level of control within the organization, you don’t necessarily want to address particular annoyances, even though those problems may have a significant impact on your overall assessment of that person’s leadership effectiveness.

In addition, research on “construal level theory” suggests that social distance makes you think about things more abstractly. When you talk to the director of an organization, you may feel socially distant from them, which can make you think that they don’t really have a hand in worrying about the specific solutions to problems—even though good leaders have to be skilled at both strategic and operational thinking.

That means that a lot of the daily feedback you get as a leader is biased away from many of the problems that people within your organization are experiencing. So, how can you tell whether you’re actually doing well?

1. Get specific

When you’re having conversations with the people who are working for you, listen to the way they talk about their experience. If the focus is primarily on general statements (“Things are great” or “I love my job”), then you may not be getting the full picture. What is actually happening day-to-day?