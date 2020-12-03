Stimulus update: Something is finally happening—What the new plan means for second checks and unemployment

Huge progress! In the last 48-hours, the nine-month standoff in Congress over a stimulus package for coronavirus relief has thawed, with more lawmakers now getting behind a new bipartisan proposal for a $900 billion bill, including leadership on both sides. Here’s the latest:

What’s in the new proposed bill for me?

As of now:

$300/week extra federal unemployment benefits for 18 weeks (December-March)

$240 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses

$160 billion in state and local government funding

$51 billion in vaccines and healthcare funding

The proposal also includes a liability shield to protect businesses from lawsuits when people contract coronavirus at work. Negotiations may change these details.

Any stimulus checks?

Nope. Sorry.

Will it pass?

Well, let’s start with the end game: President Trump would need to sign it, and he has yet to weigh in. His visible efforts at governing have been minimal lately, and as of Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the president would sign a much smaller proposal from Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. However, the White House could conceivably get on board with the larger compromise bill.

What’s changed?

Yesterday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer together agreed to begin negotiations at a $900 billion, inviting McConnell back to the negotiating table and deserting their long-standing insistence of a much larger bill. (The HEROES Act that Democrats passed through the House in May was $3.4 trillion.)

This is notable because hundreds of top economists have previously supported large stimulus packages. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week reminded Congress that it has historically passed too little stimulus, not too much, and that state and local governments are some regions’ largest employers: “The risk of overdoing it is less than the risk of underdoing it.”