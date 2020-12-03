If you’re feeling like a footy emmet these days, know that sonsy Julebukk season will soon be here and you can celebrate with an olykoek.

Huh?!?

The vocabulary that gave you pause includes endangered words that were once popular in various regions around the United States, but are now barely used. We bet you six escalins that you won’t recognize a single one.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Dictionary of American Regional English put together a roster of 10 words with foreign-language origins, commissioned by the language-learning app Babbel.

Here’s the endangered-word list:

Cascaron: Decorative confetti-filled eggshell. Primarily the West. Spanish.

At issue is what’s called conversational extinction, and the company wants to help save these words.

“Babbel approached DARE about building the list with a view to preserving the conversational use of words that are barely (if ever) seen in current news articles or on social media, and are, in some cases, believed to be still in use by just a handful of speakers in the U.S.,” the company says in a written statement. “By documenting and honoring these unusual expressions and their origins, Babbel hopes that the unique linguistic quirks that are so key to the individual identities of regional culture might be preserved for future generations.”