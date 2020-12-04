Brutalism meets bling: 8 stunning coffee accessories for design snobs

What happened? Just days ago, it was 2010. We were all sitting in hipster coffee shops. A guy in a flannel with a handlebar mustache poured hot water from a Hario kettle into a Chemex . He waxed on about single origins beans, light roasts, and third wave coffee.

Third wave coffee has certainly stuck around. But the aesthetic of our coffee tools, like all trends, is changing. A world once defined by barnyard wood and steel is now about brutalism and brass. Coffee is more gorgeous than ever, whether you have $1,500 to spend or just $5. Here are some of our favorite objects on the market.

Brutalist espresso

If you want easy apartment espresso, Breville makes a great little machine. But if you want a statement piece, and full manual control? AnZa offers an appliance like you’ve never seen: An espresso maker encased in a concrete block. If that’s too rough around the edges for your taste, we get it. They also offer the same machine in seamless Corian. It’s honestly hard to decide which model we like more. $1,180

Concrete pour over

If you have a concrete espresso maker, well, you just have to have a coffee maker to match it! The Basi coffee stand lets you make pour over coffee (basically what a stock coffee maker does, but with a lot more love), with a sturdy, self-standing base that won’t easily tip. $600

Sculptural cold brew

Making cold brew coffee isn’t hard. You can just stick some ground beans into water and let it sit in your fridge. But cold brew towers can be beautiful accessories that celebrate the slow process—especially when they’re made of hand blown glass, like the Dashi. You put beans and water in the top vessel. Then, after soaking, you release a spigot to pour and filter the sludge into a delicious refreshment. $990

Tea service…but for coffee

Stovetop espresso, like that made from Moka pots, is popular across Europe. But Tom Dixon elevates that experience to new heights. He coats the steel bodied kettle with a glimmering brass finish. And the best part? You can get accessories to match, including cups, a tray, a scoop, caddy, and even a French press. Items start at $50 and range up to $300. The espresso kettle costs $240.

A minimal grinder

A good burr grinder is essential to absolutely any type of coffee you want to make. Unfortunately, most are hideous. Not so with the Ode Grinder, by Fellow. It has a minimalist black posture that evokes strong Richard Sapper vibes. As an extra plus, it’s designed to grind quieter than competitors, so that you don’t wake your significant other while getting the caffeine going. $300