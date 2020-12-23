How Burger King, Nike, and Patagonia made great advertising for an awful year

Every year, marketers are faced with new and exciting challenges to somehow, some way, get our attention—and not only get our attention, but hold it, then somehow use it to persuade us into action. Buy our product! Love our brand! Just like us, please like us.

This is a tough mission in the best of times, but 2020 has been a year when a pandemic, a cultural reckoning with systemic racism, and an American presidential election have made our already thin patience with advertising and other brand shenanigans even slimmer. But brands are still a part of our culture, and the best are able to use that status to contribute something meaningful to either the culture, our lives, or both. Or at least make us laugh and temporarily forget the hell of 2020, even if just for 30 seconds at a time.

Here are 10 ads or brand moves that managed to acknowledge and navigate the difficulties of this year, and still make something worthy of your attention.

Ocean Spray/TikTok/Nathan Apodaca “Good Vibes”

This is a two-brand job that came out of a completely organic viral moment. Now, it’s not rocket science for any marketer to see its products used in something exploding into the zeitgeist and saying, “Let’s get involved!” But it’s a whole other ballgame to actually pull it off without looking like a thirsty (sorry) eyeball chaser. After Nathan Apodaca went viral for riding his skateboard, drinking Ocean Spray, and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac on TikTok, both Ocean Spray and TikTok managed to tap into the moment without totally ruining it, and in fact, made it even more heartwarming and earnest. Something we all needed a lot more of this year.

Steak-Ummm “Misinformation”

friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data. (good) data is carefully measured and collected information based on a range of subject-dependent factors, including, but not limited to, controlled variables, meta-analysis, and randomization — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

At a time early on in the pandemic when brands were trying to figure out how to initially deal with it all, an unlikely source of reason emerged. The absurdity of a frozen meat Twitter account offering real, concrete advice on media consumption was a breath of fresh air. It’s not an ad in the traditional sense, but social voice is certainly a valuable part of any brand’s advertising overall. Nathan Allebach, of the agency Allebach Communications, has been the human behind Steak-Umm’s social media since 2015, and told Fast Company in April, “It’s a weird situation for brands to be in right now, to not be overtly advertising their products, while also trying to add PSAs, but not wanting to be bland about it. It’s just been a process of seeing where the country and the world is at and trying to see if we can interject some thoughtful commentary into the mix.”

Nike “You Can’t Stop Us”

Nike was one of the first brands to recognize the new reality of COVID-19, when it posted an ad asking people to stay home and “Play for the World” by social distancing and isolating to minimize the spread of the virus. It followed up that initial spot in May with a LeBron-narrated ad that focused on the comeback spirit of sports, in an effort to fight any sense of pandemic fatigue and cynicism after months of no live sports. This one combined the spirit of those previous ads into an epic montage of 53 athletes across 24 sports.