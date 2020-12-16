Whitmer & Cuomo: A case study in American sexism

advertisement advertisement

This article is part of Fast Company‘s Lessons of Covid package, exploring some of the ways America has changed since the pandemic hit and what we have learned from it. Click here to read the entire series.

I was born and raised and graduated from college in Michigan. But I spent the last 15 years of my career living and working in New York City. New York politics, especially under Governor Andrew Cuomo, especially during the COVID crisis, has always been in the national spotlight. Michigan, however, is a state most Americans probably haven’t spent much time thinking about—until this year. Months before it became one of the states that tipped the presidential election, it was the center of national attention with the unbelievable headlines about a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer. But for anyone paying attention, the shade that Governor Whitmer has been forced to stand in this year has followed an all to common trajectory for women who’ve earned the spotlight. A familiar phrase Being both a New Yorker and a Michigander, I paid close attention to how Whitmer and Cuomo handled the pandemic. Both took strong steps to protect the citizens of their states by ordering lockdowns and continuing to encourage mask-wearing, social distancing, restrictions, and testing to keep cases down. But the shape and tone of the attention they’ve received been vastly and distinctly different. Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order in March that was met with approval from 69% of Michigan residents. However, after she extended the order and tightened restrictions in April, a few thousand protesters (including many who were armed) descended on the capitol building. The protesters were supported by conspiracy theorists including Alex Jones, praised by Fox News pundits like Jeanine Pirro, and cheered on most famously by the President of the United States. This was how Michigan’s governor was introduced to the nation: amid the familiar chants of “Lock her up.”

And while the majority likely didn’t feel as violently opposed to her as the fringe gun-wielding protesters did, it was a reception nearly unthinkable for even the most polarizing of men in politics. By contrast, as the governor of the state at the epicenter of the crisis, Cuomo’s daily briefings in the spring were nationally broadcast. The constant hum of praise grew louder with every fawning interviewer who asked him if he was going to run for president. Cuomo and Whitmer have been leading their states in nearly identical ways, but what captured America’s attention tells the difference about the field they were playing on. Whitmer’s COVID response has consistently received high approval ratings from her constituents, but it’s done nothing to shield her from repeated efforts to undermine her from men at every level. In the spring, Republican legislators in her state called her lifesaving orders a “power grab.” When cases started to rise in Michigan this fall, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that she no longer had the authority to declare emergencies without legislative input. And of course, most notably, she became Donald Trump’s stand-in for Hillary Clinton during his failed campaign for reelection this year. He instigated and encouraged the type of violent misogyny that women in the public eye always face. And as it came to a shocking and terrifying head this fall, he fanned the flames. The kidnapping plot came just days after the Michigan Supreme Court limited her powers. All of the male conspirators had proclaimed their support for Trump or attended the so-called “Liberate Michigan” protests in the spring.

For Whitmer, as for many women in the public eye, the line between sexist rhetoric and real life threats of violence is short and direct. As Whitmer wrote in The Atlantic after the kidnapping plot was revealed, “Every time [Trump] fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way. This is no coincidence, and the President knows it. He is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk. And all because he thinks it will help his reelection.” (Most recently, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson endured Trump-supporting “Stop the Steal” protesters at her home after dark). Whenever the attacks on Whitmer come up, inevitably someone will be quick to point out that Michigan is a swing state, and therefore full of more anti-maskers and “don’t tread on me” Trumpesters. Cuomo, such arguments go, receives abundant praise and is protected against personal threats because he leads a deep blue state. But in truth, while the political make up of the two states may be different, Trump gained about 400,000 votes in New York over his 2016 showing, while he lost about that same number of votes in Michigan from 2016 to 2020. Double the population of Michigan, New York has plenty of angry republicans, yet Cuomo is not subjected to an endless barrage of violent rhetoric, constant death threats, and a kidnapping plot. What mistakes are allowed

Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone is allowed to make the same type of mistake. Whitmer’s most publicized mistake during COVID wasn’t even something she did. It was a joke her husband made in May to a marina owner about “being the governor’s husband” helping him to access his boat ahead of restrictions being lifted. While not a great look (in the end he didn’t get his boat any earlier than anyone else in the state), it’s hardly anything that deserves more than a below the fold next day story. Still, as thousands of Americans died, it got continued attention. Trump even brought it up in the last presidential debate in October when he wrongly referred to Michigan as being under a lockdown so tight that “no one can do anything except the governor’s husband.” (The parallels to Whitmer and Hilary Clinton being blamed for their husband’s mistakes is notable.) Compare the the response to Whitmer’s supposed misstep with reactions to blunders from a man in the same position. Cuomo’s most significant mistake during the crisis cost human lives. In late March, he required the admission of patients to nursing homes who test positive for COVID and barred testing prospective nursing home patients. By the time he revoked the order in May (after criticism from medical experts), an estimated 4,500 COVID-19 infected patients had been sent to nursing homes in New York and over 6,000 nursing home residents had died of COVID by June. And while Cuomo received a lot of criticism, that early decision did not seem to tarnish his reputation as a manager of the crisis. As the cases and deaths in New York finally started to drop in the early summer, Cuomo crafted a grim “Covid Mountain”as a representation of the number of deaths and “flattening of the curve” that New York had endured. He followed this (arguably insensitive) stunt with a book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic and publicity tour this fall. Like the rest of the country, cases in New York have been climbing this fall, and we are by all estimates in the thick of the pandemic for at least a few more months. So perhaps a victory lap is premature.

