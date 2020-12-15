How Starbucks’s COO Roz Brewer color-codes her workday

When I look at the combination of my personal and professional life, I often feel like a traffic cop, trying to get everyone in their lane. . . . As the COO for Starbucks, it is a lot about creating the operational plan for the workweek, and setting the strategy and vision for the largest part of the company.

My assistant and I have a calendar coding system. For example, meetings with direct reports are color coded in orange, meetings with other senior leaders are coded in green, personal time is coded as purple, and office time is coded in gray. Every Friday, I review my tentative schedule for Monday—tentative because it usually changes over the weekend—and take note of important upcoming meetings, team anniversaries, birthdays, etc.

I receive a lot of emails throughout the day and respond to all those that need my immediate attention. I like to take time on Fridays for “quick connects,” [when I] catch up via email, phone or Microsoft Teams video call, or even a text with folks I would like to recognize, ask a question [of], or discuss something [with]. It’s a nice way to have a one-on-one connection with members of my team.

I’m so much more productive when I get sleep. Pre-COVID, I was only getting four hours of sleep a night. One positive, if anything, that I can get out of this [era] is I can control my time more. [Now, I get] six to seven hours a night.

I work a good 10 to 12 hours a day, five days a week, and I work weekends also. I’m in retail. Retail is 24/7. I always feel like if a barista is making coffee, I should be doing something.

Time she gets up

6 or 6:30 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning

“Meditate for 10 to 15 minutes.”