How—and why—to craft an elevator pitch for your job search

These days there’s not much need for an elevator pitch—at least not a real elevator pitch that’s delivered when your CEO steps into the elevator. After all, remote working has kept most of us out of our offices, not to mention elevators.

But there is still a need to have a concise pitch when you’re searching for a job. It will focus your thinking, center you on your value, and save you from delivering messages that are too general or too scattered. It’s your go-to script when networking or pitching yourself in an interview.

The following five steps will enable you to craft a first-rate pitch that can be customized for each encounter.

1. Create your message

Begin by writing out in one sentence why you are deserving of the job you have in mind.

This message is the heart of your elevator pitch. All good pitches boil down to one idea. For example, yours might be: “I have a strong track record in HR, and I believe my accomplishments will be an asset to your firm.” Another might be: “I’m a sales executive with extensive retail experience of the kind this role requires.” Still another: “As a CFO in three consulting firms, I bring strong industry experience to this key role.”

Notice a few things about these messages. They position the candidate as a person who has been successful. They show how that background will enable the candidate to be a high achiever in the new job. And the language is confident: no caveats (possibly, maybe), no tentative verbs (I think, I feel, I might), and no filler words (um, ah, well).

2. Design your opening

Next, create an opening that builds rapport with your audience. This will precede your message and be customized for each occasion. If you’re talking to the recruiter, your opening might be: “I’ve studied this position and your company, and I am excited by what I see.”