Where Topshop went wrong

The British fashion group Arcadia has fallen into administration (which is similar to filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.), putting 13,000 jobs at risk. Arcadia’s market share slumped from around 4.5% in 2015 to 2.7% in 2020 . The group’s extensive portfolio of stores, which includes British staples like Dorothy Perkins, Burton, and Miss Selfridge, has long felt outdated.

Arcadia’s prominence has waned over the years with dozens of outlets closing. Many industry experts and past employees lay the blame at owner Philip Green’s feet, citing lack of investment in online retailing and outdated ways of sourcing product.

Topshop, a stalwart of teen and twentysomething fashion, and the jewel in the Arcadia crown, has become the latest fatality of this crumbling empire, and undoubtedly the one that has tipped it into administration.

Topshop’s Legacy

The legacy of the Topshop women’s fashion chain started in Sheffield and London in 1964, in the basements of the Peter Robinson department stores. The aim was to sell fashion made by young British designers. Crucial to the brand’s early success was Diane Wadey, a buyer known in the business for having a keen eye for young talent.

In 1974, parent company Burton Group made Topshop a stand-alone store. Within two years, the brand’s primary target market became 13- to 24-year-olds, it opened 55 stand-alone stores, and garnered more than a million pounds in profit. The brand was so successful that Burton launched its male equivalent, Topman, in 1978.

The 1980s and early 1990s saw a fragmentation of the U.K. mass market as the emergence of value retailers such as Matalan, New Look, and George at Asda put pressure on price reductions for fashion retailers. To maintain a competitive advantage, Topshop handed its reins over to a lady hailed as the “most influential person on the British high street” during the mid-1990s, Jane Shepherdson. Shepherdson has been credited with democratizing women’s style and changing the way they buy and wear fashion. Under her reign, the brand was transformed into a style mecca, creating well-designed, style-savvy clothing.

By the early 2000s, the retail landscape was changing. The advent of the internet meant that designer catwalk collections, which had previously been a closely guarded secret, now became readily available at the touch of a button. Clever design and buying teams were able to use these catwalk images, interpret them swiftly for production, and cut the six-month wait for more mass-market versions of much-desired designs. Shepherdson and her team excelled in exploiting this opportunity by delivering up-to-the-minute and competitively priced fashion to the masses in a matter of eight weeks.