10 CEOs on the books they’re gifting this holiday season

Truly memorable books do more than just entertain or provide an escape from the mundanity of everyday life. They can be fundamentally transformative.

After a year of unprecedented change, we were eager to hear what books business leaders are giving to friends and family this holiday season. From celebrity memoirs to timely reads on social justice to entrepreneur essentials, here’s what they recommended:

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, by Ijeoma Oluo

“This year, I’m reading Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo,” says Ellen Pao, cofounder and CEO of Project Include. “We still need to understand and learn about our history and how our systems work. It’s important to examine the huge costs of change, to see what they look like over time, and who pays them. Even if you don’t want to believe it yourself, you should read Mediocre to understand how the newest generation of workers thinks, how they perceive our past, and what they want our future to look like.”

How Will You Measure Your Life?, by Clayton Christensen

“For a holiday gift, my pick would be How Will You Measure Your Life?” says Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread. “The book makes you realize the really important things in life are family and friends.”

Chaudhary also recommends Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity, by Scott Galloway. “It is the embodiment that, for decades, nothing happens and then, there are times when decades happen in a week, like during the pandemic,” he says.

Cracking the PM Interview, by Gayle Laakmann McDowell and Jackie Bavaro

“As a longtime product manager and product thinker, I’m always interested in how to establish product design practices and organizations,” says Marissa Mayer, cofounder and CEO of Sunshine. “And the fact that, in this book, I get to hear the stories of many friends and people I’ve worked with is an added bonus.”

Untamed, by Glennon Doyle

“As a gift this year I choose Untamed, by Glennon Doyle, because she encourages us all to live our lives unapologetically and more authentically,” says Jennifer Hyman, cofounder and CEO of Rent the Runway.