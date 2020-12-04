‘Maskual harassment,’ angry customers, and no tips: The life of restaurant workers during COVID-19

When Natasha, an employee at a neighborhood bar in Midtown Manhattan, takes customers’ temperatures at the door or politely asks them to pull up masks, she says it’s more common for them to aggressively push back than to comply. When she asked one guest to put on a mask, he told her he was going to wait outside the bar until she’d closed up, and then kill her. At that point, Natasha knew she wouldn’t receive a tip—and also feared for her life.

Bartenders and restaurant staff such as Natasha are reporting huge spikes in these hostile encounters since the pandemic hit, because a significant portion of their job is now to act as the mask police, enforcing public health measures that are required by many state laws and employers. (We are keeping the names and workplaces of the restaurant workers we spoke to anonymous to protect them from retaliation.) That’s created an even more imbalanced power dynamic between customers and servers, who need the tips from the customers they’re policing to survive. For female workers, even when the comments are of a sexual nature, they can’t necessarily take action without compromising their tips. Workers and advocates say the solution is to raise wages, so that tips serve as a bonus and not a salary, and so they wouldn’t need to worry about fending off insults and harassment or sending away reckless customers for their own safety.

Only seven U.S. states require employers to pay “tipped” service staff a minimum wage before tips, in line with what nontipped workers receive. In every other state, what remains is a two-tiered wage system; in 18 states, tipped workers receive the federal requirement of just $2.13 per hour and experience much higher poverty rates than untipped workers. So they “live at the mercy of customers’ tips,” reads a new report authored by One Fair Wage, an organization committed to raising wages, particularly among tipped workers in the restaurant industry, which employs almost 14 million people, making it one of the biggest—and lowest-paid—industries in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated “the complete untenability of such a huge workforce relying on the varying, unstable nature of tips,” says Saru Jayaraman, the president of One Fair Wage and the director of the Food Labor Research Center at Berkeley. The customer-worker power dynamic has become more pronounced, she says, because workers now rely more heavily on tips from the fewer customers that frequent eateries: 83% of the 1,675 workers surveyed in the report said that their tips have decreased during the pandemic—and 67% say they’ve decreased because of having to enforce public health rules.

That’s true for Anne, who works three restaurant jobs in New York City. At one of the gigs, as a server at a small restaurant, she earns $10 an hour, making her feel “like I’m in high school or something.” Pre-pandemic, she’d make $300 to $400 in tips in a six-hour shift; now, that’d take her 12 hours. What’s more, she’s no longer just a server—she’s also an enforcer of public health rules. “I’m the bad guy. I’m not a bartender—I’m a cop,” she says. “I have to defuse situations constantly.” She faces the most verbal abuse at another of the jobs, at a comfort-food restaurant in Williamsburg, from delivery drivers, who consistently come within six feet of the service window without masks.

She says she regularly complains to DoorDash, including after one driver yelled at her coworker and called her a bitch. After much difficulty getting through to the company and holding on the line, Anne says DoorDash customer service usually tells her they’d make sure that driver wouldn’t be assigned to that restaurant again. (DoorDash responded: “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously. Such disrespectful and abusive behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform, and any behavior that violates this zero tolerance policy is grounds for deactivation.”) “It makes me want to think about getting a different job, when I really love what I do,” she says.

Natasha similarly reports fewer incoming tips. She earns $10 an hour too, sometimes with a sporadic weekly $40-to-$60 bonus from her employer if she doesn’t make that sum in tips; she’s only received that six times since July, and it’s still 10 times less than she would have normally made on tips. Yet, because of pandemic-induced staff cuts, the duties of her role have increased “drastically”: Often managing the bar alone, she makes all the drinks, cooks the hot dogs, waits all the tables, breaks down the bar and power-cleans it at night—and enforces public health measures. For that, she receives threats and curses, but she has to tolerate the hostility because she needs the gratuity. She’s rarely tipped after a confrontation over masks; in one instance, after a man gave her a hard time about having his temperature checked, he left her a “passive-aggressive” tip of $1 on a $60 check.