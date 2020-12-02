Trump, Kushner properties nabbed $3.65 million in PPP loans

Allegations of coziness between various Trump and Kushner family members and the federal government—a recurring source of scrutiny for corruption watchdogs—is back.

As President Donald Trump reportedly mulls pardons for Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner—who have not been accused of any crimes, but who Trump believes could become targets for retribution by the Biden administration—new data released by the Small Business Association reveals that the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal vehicle for small business aid during the coronavirus pandemic, supplied millions of dollars to properties owned by the Trump Organization and Kushner Companies.

The PPP, established by the coronavirus relief package in March to help small businesses retain workers, oversaw two rounds of funding. Both were depleted in days as the program fielded a stampede of applications from struggling small businesses across the country. Thousands reported difficulties with the application system and many never received aid.

The program, which critics claim suffered from a lack of transparency, had resisted calls to publish the names of borrowers until Tuesday, when it released a full list of recipients under court order, providing the most complete accounting yet of the PPP’s $700 billion in disbursed loans. And according to analysis by NBC News, over 25 loans worth $3.65 million were granted to businesses housed within Trump and Kushner properties and pay them rent.

Of those, 15 businesses either kept only one job, kept no jobs, or offered no update on job retainment.

Among the recipients were Triomphe Restaurant Corp. (part of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, which received $2,164,543 in loans, did not keep any jobs, and later closed down) and .four tenants at Kushner-owned 666 5th Avenue, (which together received more than $204,000 and kept only six jobs).

Terms of PPP loans specify that funds, if not used for payroll, can be spent on utilities, mortgage, or rent—meaning much of the $3.65 million could have ended up in the pocketbooks of Trumps and Kushners, via property-related payments.