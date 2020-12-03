How choreographer JaQuel Knight saved Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ video

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , RadioPublic , Google Podcasts , or Stitcher .

When it comes to big breaks, it’s hard to top JaQuel Knight’s.

As an up-and-coming choreographer in the early 2000s, Knight was tapped by Beyoncé’s longtime choreographer and creative director, Frank Gaston Jr., to work on the music video for “Single Ladies.”

The 2008 clip instantly became a pop-culture touchstone driven by Knight’s intricate and syncopated choreography, spawning endless homages, winning awards, and topping lists as one of the best music videos of the 2000s and even all-time.

A break like “Single Ladies” is everything a choreographer could’ve hoped for, but when the video first came out, Knight was pissed.

“This is a funny story that people haven’t heard: When [‘Single Ladies’] dropped the first time, I actually hated the video,” Knight says in the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation. “It was off-sync. When you edit a video, you literally go through weeks of this postproduction process, getting the edit right, making sure the dance hits right in time with the music. And you give notes. You want to get it so it’s nice and gooey, but the edit was off by a millisecond.”