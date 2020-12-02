How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting live on NBC without cable

In a win for normalcy, the annual tree-lighting event at Rockefeller Center in New York City will happen this year, coronavirus pandemic be damned. Although crowds are restricted and viewing limited at the famous Midtown Manhattan complex, holiday revelers can still watch the lighting of the Christmas tree live on a screen.

NBC plans to broadcast the event as it normally would, with a two-hour ceremony slated to air tonight (Wednesday, December 2, 2020) at 8 p.m. ET. It will re-air again for viewers on the West Coast. For cord cutters who want to stream the NBC broadcast live on a computer, smartphone, or TV, I’ve rounded up some easy options below.

Stream or watch NBC for free

Locast : This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets. Find Locast here.

Subscription-based streaming services

NBC is available (in most markets) on the following paid streaming services, most of which are offering free promotions. Check your zip code first to make sure NBC is available in your area.

NBC online

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can stream NBC live on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

Happy holidays!