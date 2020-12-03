Everyone thinks COVID-19 destroyed the office. But that’s not the whole story

The office has been a major casualty of the pandemic, with many companies operating remotely and employees working from home . Demand for office space has plummeted since March, with companies big and small pushing back their return to the office, sometimes indefinitely . But according to a new index tracking office demand in seven major U.S. markets, while offices seem to be down, they’re not completely out.

Nationally, demand for office space in October was down more than 56% compared to February, before the pandemic, according to data from VTS, a commercial real estate leasing and asset management platform. That’s up from the lowest point in May, when demand was 84% lower than before the pandemic.

These numbers come from the new VTS Office Demand Index, based on its data from commercial landlords in major markets, tracking when potential tenants tour available office space. In development for about 10 years, this is the first public release of the index, which is based on data from October, before the current surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S. as well as the approval of several vaccines. A slowly rising number of tours taken by potential tenants suggests that companies are gradually getting back to working from, well, work.

In specific markets, though, the numbers tell a more complicated story. In New York, demand for office space is down more than 66% compared to February, while the decline is closer to 50% in Chicago and Seattle, and 42% in Washington, D.C.

But there is one bright spot in the dark office scene, according Nick Romito, CEO and cofounder of VTS. The biggest comeback has been in Los Angeles, where demand is only about 26% lower than what it was in February. “Most other markets in the past 30 or 60 days have started to drop off a bit, but L.A. has climbed back to almost 70% of where they were pre-COVID,” says Romito. He suggests the demand is coming from the creative community in Hollywood, as well as tech companies in the region that have been leasing at rates comparable to before the pandemic.

The geographic differences in demand are partly a response to the varying operations of different industries, Romito says, but are probably even more closely connected to COVID-19 case counts. The waves of infections in New York, he says, directly correlated with drops in office demand.

Before the pandemic, New York was “the strongest market in the country, then had the largest contraction, but then the biggest comeback,” he says. “But again as you saw case count go up, now the contraction is happening again.”