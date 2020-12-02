Apple Music Replay 2020: Here’s how to get your most-played songs of the year

It’s the end of the year and tech platforms are beginning to roll out their annual recap lists. For some music streaming services, this means revealing what the top artists, albums, and songs were for the year—like Spotify’s Wrapped roundup does .

Spotify’s major competitor, Apple Music, takes a slightly more personalized approach. Its Replay feature is an auto-generated playlist that contains your personal most-listened-to songs of the year.

Technically, the Apple Music Replay feature is available all year round. But people start searching for it at the end of the year for obvious reasons. And if you’re reading this, you obviously want to know how to access your Apple Music Replay 2020 roundup yourself. So here’s how:

Go to the Apple Music web player at apple.co/Replay. Log in with your Apple ID credentials. Below the ’20 Replay logo, click the “Get Your Replay Mix” button. A playlist will appear that’s called “Replay 2020.” Click it to listen to all the tunes you’ve listened to most during the year.

A nice touch is Apple Music Replay 2020 also reveals how many hours of music you have streamed on Apple Music over the entire year, too. Once your Replay 2020 list is generated, you can listen to it right in your web browser. Alternately, you can click on the button on the left to open it in the Music app on your Mac or iOS device.

One final tip: To see your previous years’ Replay playlists, open the Music app on your device, go to the “Listen Now” section, and scroll down until you see the “Replay: Your Top Songs By Year” subsection. There you’ll not only find your 2020 Replay, but all past years’ Replays as well.