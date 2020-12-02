These were the most-downloaded apps of 2020 on Apple’s App Store

Apple has revealed the App Store’s most-downloaded apps of the year. And the list of top free apps is very telling, if you know what I mean. They’re the apps you could see people downloading if they were stuck inside while a pandemic raged outside.

Apple broke the most-downloaded apps of 2020 into two lists: free and paid. Here are the ones that came out on top:

Apple’s most-downloaded free App Store apps of 2020

Zoom TikTok Disney Plus YouTube Instagram Facebook Snapchat Facebook Messenger Gmail Cash App

Apple’s most-downloaded paid App Store apps of 2020

TouchRetouch Procreate Pocket Facetune HotSchedules AutoSleep Track Sleep The Wonder Weeks SkyView Shadowrocket SkyGuide Forest – Stay Focused

To see the full list of all the winners beyond the top 10, open up the App Store on your iOS device and then look for the “Get the Top Apps of 2020” story in the Today section.