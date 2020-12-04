This new Apple Watch camera lets you shoot from the wrist

The Apple Watch has never had a camera. Apple may never add one. But one company is giving the Watch the power of sight via a watchband accessory called the Wristcam .

As watchbands go, the Wristcam is a bit of a beast; it looks thick and rigid on the wrist. But there’s a lot of technology inside. The band packs two cameras—an 8-megapixel world-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Both use Sony sensors (like the iPhone), and both capture high-definition photos and 1080p video.

A large button on the band activates one or the other of the cameras (you double-press to switch between the cameras, single-press for photos, and long-press for video). The Wristcam connects to the Apple Watch via Bluetooth, so that images or video immediately show up within the Wristcam app on the screen of the Watch.

The device has 8 GB of memory, enough to hold about an hour of video and thousands of photos. The band design, which also contains a decent-size curved battery, weighs only about 23 grams—or the weight of about five Hershey’s Kisses, as Wristcam cofounder and CEO Ari Roisman puts it. The battery lasts for about eight hours of steady camera use, Roisman says.

Wristcam (the company) worked with Apple to have its product certified to carry the “Made for Apple Watch” label. But Bluetooth connectivity is the extent of its integration with the Watch. For example, it requires its own separate battery charger.

Why would you want cameras on your wrist, especially if you’ve got even better ones on an iPhone in your pocket? The Wristcam lets you quickly take pictures while you’re already engaged in another activity, Roisman tells me. “The phone isn’t always within reach, and it’s nice to have a camera handy when going out with your friends, or going on a run or a hike with just an Apple Watch.”

The image quality of the photos isn’t the greatest, but it’s pretty good (see sample below). Sure, if you zoom in on one on your phone screen you’ll soon start seeing some pixilation. But pristine quality isn’t exactly the point. It’s the immediacy of the shots that may justify the “good enough” picture quality.