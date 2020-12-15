Toast the end of 2020 in style with these innovative wines and spirits

Let’s face it: You’re spending New Year’s Eve at home. That’s okay, so is everyone else. (Right??) But even if your holiday season doesn’t feature IRL parties, you can still offer virtual toasts to friends and family. And why not make them a little more special than usual? These stylish, direct-to-consumer beverage makers and curators have giftable, ready-to-ship bottles that look as good as they taste.

And no one needs to leave the house. We’ll raise a glass to that.

I didn’t expect to like Haus’s aperitifs as much as I did. But I took one sip of Peach Passionfruit before an expletive slipped out of my mouth as, “Earmuffs, that’s delicious.” It tastes the way your high school self tried to convince you wine coolers were supposed to taste. It’s sweet and fruity but goes down smooth without being cloying or resulting in a sugar-crash hangover. Launched by third-generation winemakers Helena Price Hambrecht and her husband, Woody, Haus’s aperitif family has grown to seven different flavors, including Lemon Lavender, Ginger Yuzu, and Spiced Cherry, each ringing in between 18 and 20% ABV.

“The great thing about Haus, and apéritifs in general, is they’re so complex on their own that you can pour them straight into a glass and feel like you’re drinking a $20 bar cocktail,” says Hambrecht.

Haus is very drinkable on its own, but it tastes even better as a spritz, with soda water and a Prosecco float. But a super chilled Spiced Cherry and Coke or Bitter Clove with cider are likely fantasies I will explore in the coming weeks. Hambrecht’s inclinations are seasonal: “This winter, for instance, I’m drinking Spiced Cherry on the rocks or mixing it with tonic,” she says. “Woody likes to mix it with a splash of premium whiskey like Whistlepig. By summertime, I’m making slushies with Peach Passionfruit or mixing Rose Rosé with lemonade.”

Ghia’s nonalcoholic apéritif is stirringly peculiar. At the first sip, it’s easy to place the tart citrus from Japanese Yuzu, but it’s the curious herbaceous finish that is difficult to describe. It tastes like a traditional apéritif—botanical and bitter—but so vibrant and bright you’d swear it was freshly squeezed.

“We tried to create a flavor that travels through your mouth, it’s very different than a lot of nonalcoholic drinks. They’re often one note with a spike in sugar. We used oil-based extracts and fresh juices so you have different tasting notes,” explains Ghia founder Melanie Masarin. The L.A.-based entrepreneur is a former financial analyst-turned-experiential-space-expert, with leadership roles at Dig Inn and Glossier.