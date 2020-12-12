This site has the best gourmet treats and gifts for your food-obsessed friends and family

On movie nights, Alexander Harik and his mother Lorraine would feed family and friends a beloved snack: popcorn topped with her secret blend of za’atar and other complementary kicks—feta, spicy chiles, and thyme. Now, their Zesty Z popcorn is available nationwide, including on Mouth.com , where it sits pretty next to an ever-evolving bounty of snacks, drinks, and candy from indie food makers across the United States. Mouth sells these treats on their own , in themed monthly subscriptions , or boxed into build-your-own gift baskets .

Each item on the food site is vetted by Mouth founder and chief creative officer Nancy Kruger Cohen and her New York team. Cohen originally founded her company in 2012, before reinventing it in 2018 as a purveyor of artisanal foods, for which she scours the U.S. (Regarding the popcorn: “I can’t stop eating it,” she admits.)

Cohen, a former art director, pays close attention to packaging design, imagining items as they might appear in gift baskets or an entertaining setting. Mouth tests around two dozen products in its bi-monthly meetings. The tastings tend to be grouped by category—pitting, for example, a group of small-batch chocolate bars against one another—and the entire company is invited to weigh in.

The food maker’s story is important, too. Cohen says she notices a common thread for many makers: a delicious family recipe or hobby leads to an “A-ha” moment when someone inevitably tells the person, “Hey, you should sell these.”

“It tends to evolve until they’re quitting their day job and running a full-time business,” Cohen says. An upside of this success story, she adds, is that many women and family entrepreneurs have emerged in the small-batch food industry.

“When we started the company, my kids were really little, but they could understand it. It’s something that’s nice to share. My kids give me their opinions all the time on what they want to try, what I should bring home, what their favorite products are,” explains Cohen. “I think that’s true for a maker. A lot of these stories are really familial.”

Throughout the holidays, Mouth has seen an uptick in gift box orders. Cohen attributes this to a lack of holiday gatherings and office parties. Offerings like the Holiday Cocktail Box, which includes everything you need to make festive drinks sans booze, have provided managers the tools to host a simultaneously engaging cocktail hour via Zoom.