Why companywide healthcare is now a business priority

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for a better healthcare system for all Americans. The pandemic has not only widened the shameful healthcare disparities for minorities and underrepresented communities in our country, it has also exposed how the system fails the majority of the near 157 million of employed individuals who get healthcare through their employer.

Like it or not, employers are part of the healthcare industry. Companies are responsible for the health and safety of their workforce in new and unprecedented ways. Instead of viewing this as a burden, however, leaders should consider this moment an opportunity to build a stronger workplace culture and a more productive workforce.

Consider a patient I cared for earlier this year, in the midst of the strictest lockdown in the city. A young person with a pulmonary condition, my patient was at high risk of serious illness if they caught COVID-19. While they continued to work from home, they felt trapped in their apartment. Both physically and mentally isolated from the rest of the world, they suffered from sleepless nights and even panic attacks worrying about what would happen if they caught COVID-19.

My patient was fortunate enough to have employer-sponsored benefits that surrounded them with support: video visits with their physician, continuous text-based communication, teletherapy, remote specialist consults, and, critically, no copays for any of it. This network was not designed anticipating a global pandemic; it was created to support employees no matter the circumstances. And while it may seem costly, these benefits cost significantly less than the average cost of employee turnover, or even the average cost of hospitalization for a patient with COVID-19, which can range from $51,000 to $78,000.

We need a more affordable, accessible, and adaptable healthcare system that’s responsive to people’s needs. As leaders in Washington, D.C., are waging another battle over the Affordable Care Act, any government-led changes will take time to make an impact. Businesses, on the other hand, can demonstrate leadership right now by taking ownership over the health of their employees.

Anticipating employee needs

For too long, healthcare coverage has been considered an employee benefit in most industries, not a necessity for workers to remain productive. Across the board, COVID-19 has shown the flaws in that perspective. When an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, this causes ripple effects through an organization far beyond one person. There is lost productivity due to workplace contacts having to quarantine, additional expenses due to mandated paid sick leave, and sometimes even reduced consumer confidence in that business, long term.

It’s clear, today, that employees need a solution to manage COVID-19, but what about the next few years? We are still grappling to understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on so-called long-haulers. There is also a looming mental health and substance use crisis in the wake of COVID-19.