Can presidents pardon themselves? What is a preemptive pardon? Your questions (sort of) answered

Speculating about who President Donald Trump will pardon, and when, has become the hottest game since The Queen’s Gambit revived chess in late October.

Talk of presidential pardons always picks up as whoever’s in the West Wing gets ready to leave office, but in 2020, questions about how they will be done have raised questions that flummox political insiders, legal scholars, and constitutional experts. We’ll try to break some of it down:

Why are presidential pardons even a thing?

Check a little thing called the Constitution, specifically Article II, Section 2. That grants any sitting president “Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Trump would hardly be the first to flex this amnesty muscle; George Washington did it in 1795.

What exactly is a pardon?

Here’s how the U.S. Department of Justice explains it: “A pardon is an expression of the President’s forgiveness and ordinarily is granted in recognition of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or completion of sentence. It does not signify innocence.”

How does a person get a pardon?

You have to request one by filing paperwork with the DOJ’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, which examines the request and makes a recommendation to the president. No hearing is held.

Great. There’s a traffic ticket I’m dealing with and . . .

No can do. Pardons are for federal offenses only.

Can a president pardon someone without DOJ input?

Yes.