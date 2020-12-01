Read ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page’s letter coming out as trans and messages of support

America is a far more progressive place than it once was, especially with regard to LGBTQ issues. In fact, the last four years may have been in part an outraged response to how progressive the average American has become.

As tolerant and inclusive as many people are now, though, the fear and trauma around coming out as trans is still something most cisgender heterosexuals will never quite know or understand.

That’s why it was commendable and brave on Tuesday when Juno and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page did so with a powerful letter on Twitter.

Page’s letter was much more than a rote announcement of their new pronouns. (“He” and “them,” if you’re wondering.) It put into context a very personal journey toward this realization, and some of the factors that make it terrifying to go public with it:

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now, and knowing how much privilege I carry, I’m also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes,’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I also want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Not only does Page’s announcement mean that the star is firmly on the pathway to leading their most authentic life, it also means that the trans community will have another fierce and fearless high-profile advocate to raise awareness of trans issues. Considering how much there is to applaud in Page’s coming out, a lot of people celebrated the star on Twitter.

Many organizations also reached out to commend Page.