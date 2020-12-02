These are Apple’s best apps of the year—for a year like no other

For almost as long as there’s been an App Store, Apple has published a list of the year’s best apps. Once iPhone-centric, it has expanded to cover the iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac, and now spans everything from purely practical wares to games and streaming entertainment.

Apple’s 2020 list—which it’s unveiling today—includes 15 honorees. Some are natural picks: Zoom, for example, is the iPad app of the year. Others you might not know about yet. (Or at least I didn’t.) The company says that it considers technical innovation, user experience, design, and cultural impact—and that this year, it gravitated toward candidates that helped us get through all the disruptions that have made 2020 a challenge, even for those of us who have been pretty lucky, all things considered.

The list, in its entirety:

iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout (Andres Canella, U.S.)

iPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact (miHoYo, China)

iPad App of the Year: Zoom (Zoom, U.S.)

iPad Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games, U.S.)

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical (Flexibits, U.S.)

Mac Game of the Year: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM, U.K./Estonia)

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+ (Disney, U.S.)

Apple TV Game of the Year: Dandara Trials of Fear (Raw Fury, Sweden)

Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel (Endel, Germany)

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sneaky Sasquatch (RAC7, Canada)

App Trend of the Year: Shine for helping users practice self-care (Shine, U.S.)

App Trend of the Year: Explain Everything Whiteboard for helping bring remote classrooms to life (Explain Everything, Poland)

App Trend of the Year: Caribu for connecting families to loved ones (Caribu, U.S.)

App Trend of the Year: Pokémon Go for reinventing the way we play (Niantic, U.S.)

App Trend of the Year: ShareTheMeal for helping users make a difference (United Nations, Germany)

When I chatted with a few of the winning developers earlier this week, the most striking thing I learned was that 2020’s major news stories—the world-changing stuff not obviously related to the app business—had an impact on all of their businesses, each in a different way.

That was most true of Shine, a self-care app—combining meditation, motivational content, journaling, and other features—that’s been around since 2016. Historically, most people have tended to steer clear of talking about their mental health. But Shine cofounder and co-CEO Marah Lidey says that if 2020 has had any upsides, one of them is that it’s led to more honest discussion of the stress we’ve all been under.

“We can all remember those first pandemic calls where you were trying to be normal and check in with people and do work, but everybody wasn’t okay,” she says. “And for the first time, I think we were all saying, ‘I’m not okay. I’m not going to just smile and say I’m doing fine when I’m not.'” That led people who might have previously been resistant to seeking help to be more open to investigating an app such as Shine.

But the pandemic was just the start of it. “The most powerful period was in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and, more specifically, the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd,” says Naomi Hirabayashi, Lidey’s cofounder and co-CEO at Shine. “And what we saw from our community was the need for specificity.” That prompted the company to add BLM-related content aimed at Black Americans as well as material designed to help “non-Black Americans have more understanding and education around the importance of these issues.”