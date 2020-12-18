Need a last-minute gift? Try a subscription service and make someone happy for months to come

Want to give a gift that can be purchased and delivered in an instant, but will keep them thinking of you for all of 2021? Send a subscription to one of these digital and delivery services and delight your recipient on a monthly (or, honestly, daily) basis. Whether you want to wine and dine them with Winc and HelloFresh or teach them something new with Masterclass or Babbel, we’ve rounded up our favorite gift-able subscriptions for the holiday season.
Bouqs
Send fresh, sustainably grown bouquets on a monthly, bimonthly, weekly, or biweekly cadence with Bouqs Flower Subscription. You can choose between three size tiers ranging from 10 to 14 stems, with a promise of the lushest finds of the season and 30% off Bouqs’ regular prices with free shipping. Plus, subscribers receive a monthly $10 credit toward another Bouqs purchase, so they can pay it forward at any time.
MasterClass
They’ll learn from the best—really, the best—with an annual subscription to MasterClass, the streaming course platform with more than 85 A-list instructors, including singer Alicia Keys, writer Neil Gaiman, and star choreographer Parris Goebel. Currently, MasterClass has a buy one, get one promotion, so when you gift a year to an eager student, you’ll get one yourself. Just in time for Insecure powerhouse Issa Rae’s brand new class, “Creating Outside the Lines,” when it debuts in January.
Winc
Designed for budding sommelier and bodega connoisseurs alike, Winc’s monthly personalized wine subscription is a delightful gift in the midst of quarantine—or any time, for that matter. Each month, your recipient will receive three (or more) bottles curated to their personal vino taste profile. Members also get discounts on Winc’s library of bottles (most are under $20) and can swap out the company’s suggestions for personal wildcards at their whim.
Babbel
If they’re already mentally preparing for a journey abroad once the vaccine hits, Babbel will help prep their vocabulary with ease. The web and mobile language-learning program features 14 languages and uses practical, habit-based lessons and exercises to guide students of all levels.
Daily Harvest
Help them kick start healthier habits in 2021 with Daily Harvest’s delivery service. Now more than a humble but hearty smoothie subscription (though they still offer those, and they are delicious), Daily Harvest now offers a wide variety of quick-prep, superfood-packed meals and snacks. They’ll have their pick of oat bowls piled high with fresh fruit and gluten- and dairy-free flatbreads with colorful vegetable toppings and cauliflower crust. Gifted subscriptions are based on a number of items or scoops (oh, yes, there’s ice cream), or a flat monetary amount so they can spend as they please.
Goldbelly
Or, indulge them. Goldbelly’s gourmet subscriptions deliver fresh-made regional delicacies every month. Maybe it’s pie . . . or pizza . . . or the best of the best, with Goldbelly taking the wheel and sending their most-loved munchies from famed restaurants and bakeries across the United States. Either way, this is any food lover’s dream come true.
Mouth
There are ample reasons to love Mouth, the online mecca of meticulously vetted small-batch makers. You can share the company’s not-so-simple pleasures with someone you love via one of six subscriptions, which somehow have a little something for everyone. We particularly love the Indie States of America, which features the best treats from a particular city or region each month.
Driftaway Coffee
Like Winc, Driftaway Coffee creates curated experiences based on your flavor profile. The monthly subscription sends four single-origin, farmer-focused coffees—whole bean, ground, or in cold brew-ready mesh bags—in personalized compostable bags. The company’s takes taste preferences into account when building its next box while continuing to add new options to educate and expand customers’ palates.
Blueland
Give their cleaning supply an eco-upgrade with Blueland’s refillable kits and tablets. The company’s innovative, low-waste, multi-surface cleaners and soaps are free of harsh chemicals and utilize reusable glass Forever Bottles that take the place of up to 30 single-use cleaners with a cleaning tablet and water. If they’re as passionate about cleaning the earth as they are their bathroom, this is a spectacular, gift-worthy solution for them (and you!)
Disney+
Moving into 2021, Disney+ will continue to reveal additional exclusive content and made-for-the-theatre cinema. We’ll get way more Marvel (Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision premieres Jan. 15, kicking off a superhero smorgasbord in the months to come), more Star Wars (both Mandalorian spinoffs and a season 3 are on the docket), and more blockbuster hits, including Pixar’s Soul. Gift them an annual subscription, and maybe they’ll even lend you their password. (JK, buy your own!)
HBO Max
In the spirit of premium TV, giving a year to HBO Max also probably makes you a very good friend. With Gal Gadot’s triumphant return in “Wonder Woman 1984” arriving 12/25, we can’t imagine gifting a better way to spend Christmas in Quarantine.
Sips by
You can revive the ritual of afternoon pick-me-up via Zoom when you gift your office confidante a monthly tea subscription from Sips by. Each month, they’ll receive four hand-picked loose leaf or bagged blends from around the world with tasting notes and a muslin steeper.
Ipsy
Gift the fun of beauty discoveries with Ipsy’s monthly makeup and haircare subscription. Each Ipsy Glam Bag features five deluxe samples from popular, indie, and emerging brands—including Juliette Has a Gun, Glossier, and It Cosmetics—as well as access to pop-up sales and mystery bags on their website.
Dermstore BeautyFIX
Dermstore’s monthly subscription service sends six full- or deluxe sample-size, products picked by pros. BeautyFIX errs more on the side of skin and haircare rather color products, with previous boxes featuring items from noteworthy, premium brands like Christophe Robin, by Terry, and REN.
