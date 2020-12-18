Need a last-minute gift? Try a subscription service and make someone happy for months to come

Want to give a gift that can be purchased and delivered in an instant, but will keep them thinking of you for all of 2021? Send a subscription to one of these digital and delivery services and delight your recipient on a monthly (or, honestly, daily) basis. Whether you want to wine and dine them with Winc and HelloFresh or teach them something new with Masterclass or Babbel, we’ve rounded up our favorite gift-able subscriptions for the holiday season.

Bouqs

Send fresh, sustainably grown bouquets on a monthly, bimonthly, weekly, or biweekly cadence with Bouqs Flower Subscription. You can choose between three size tiers ranging from 10 to 14 stems, with a promise of the lushest finds of the season and 30% off Bouqs’ regular prices with free shipping. Plus, subscribers receive a monthly $10 credit toward another Bouqs purchase, so they can pay it forward at any time.

MasterClass

They’ll learn from the best—really, the best—with an annual subscription to MasterClass, the streaming course platform with more than 85 A-list instructors, including singer Alicia Keys, writer Neil Gaiman, and star choreographer Parris Goebel. Currently, MasterClass has a buy one, get one promotion, so when you gift a year to an eager student, you’ll get one yourself. Just in time for Insecure powerhouse Issa Rae’s brand new class, “Creating Outside the Lines,” when it debuts in January.

Winc

Designed for budding sommelier and bodega connoisseurs alike, Winc’s monthly personalized wine subscription is a delightful gift in the midst of quarantine—or any time, for that matter. Each month, your recipient will receive three (or more) bottles curated to their personal vino taste profile. Members also get discounts on Winc’s library of bottles (most are under $20) and can swap out the company’s suggestions for personal wildcards at their whim.

Babbel

If they’re already mentally preparing for a journey abroad once the vaccine hits, Babbel will help prep their vocabulary with ease. The web and mobile language-learning program features 14 languages and uses practical, habit-based lessons and exercises to guide students of all levels.

Daily Harvest

Help them kick start healthier habits in 2021 with Daily Harvest’s delivery service. Now more than a humble but hearty smoothie subscription (though they still offer those, and they are delicious), Daily Harvest now offers a wide variety of quick-prep, superfood-packed meals and snacks. They’ll have their pick of oat bowls piled high with fresh fruit and gluten- and dairy-free flatbreads with colorful vegetable toppings and cauliflower crust. Gifted subscriptions are based on a number of items or scoops (oh, yes, there’s ice cream), or a flat monetary amount so they can spend as they please.

Goldbelly

Or, indulge them. Goldbelly’s gourmet subscriptions deliver fresh-made regional delicacies every month. Maybe it’s pie . . . or pizza . . . or the best of the best, with Goldbelly taking the wheel and sending their most-loved munchies from famed restaurants and bakeries across the United States. Either way, this is any food lover’s dream come true.