Feeling stressed? The relaxation experts from Calm share their favorite products for chilling out

Chances are everyone in your life could use a little help relaxing at the end of 2020. That’s why we turned to the chilling out, relaxation experts at Calm for some advice. The popular meditation app offers motivational advice from Lebron James, stories to help you sleep read by the likes of Matthew McConaughey, and hours of blissful instruction on how to meditate and clear your mind. So when we say they know how to help you calm down, we really mean it. Send these gifts to your friends and family (or yourself) and feel the stress melt away.

Sundip Candle Co. Seaside 06 candle, $29

This is the perfect #selfcare candle. I love lighting it to signal the end of my work day, and set the mood for a relaxing evening. Plus, they’re vegan and local to LA, so I’m happy to be supporting a small business! —Alexia Marchetti, Director of Global PR

Olverum Bath Oil, $52

Showers are swift and efficient but nothing’s like a long bath to escape, unwind and reset. My favourite bath oil is Olverum, a 90 year-old, secret recipe from Germany that fills your home with the soothing scents of Siberian Fir, Eucalyptus and Verbena. —Michael Acton Smith, co-founder and co-CEO

Triggerpoint Grid Foam Roller, $60

This is the ultimate relaxation and recovery tool, especially for those who are active. This specific model has notches and grooves to really get into those tight muscles. It’s literally like you’re giving yourself a deep tissue massage. I go for maximum efficiency with my relaxation by tuning into my favorite show or playing my favorite tunes and hopping onto my foam roller for about an hour every night. —Sue Cho, Head of lifecycle marketing

Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope Set, $99

Jumping rope is one of my favorite ways to get a quick workout in, and this weighted set takes it to the next level. I love the 1/4lb rope for HIIT workouts and building coordination, and switch up to the 1/2lb rope when I want more of a challenge. The Crossrope Lite app that accompanies these ropes keeps the workouts fresh with new routines. —Mavis Brefo, director of international growth

Handpan drum, $70

A forgivingly easy and pleasant instrument that can be centering, calming, and meditative. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or you have no idea what key a song is in, the handpan drum will give you an opportunity to focus on the moment and detach from racing thoughts about the world around you. —Chris Delbuck, Head of Product Design

Hyperice Hypervolt, $300

Whether you’re a hardcore exerciser or simply missing your monthly massage, this tool is a must-have for anyone looking to relieve tension and soothe sore muscles. It’s super quiet and easy to use. —Beth Teague, senior manager, social media