15 books that Fast Company staff are giving for the holidays

I was lamenting the other day with a colleague that this year we couldn’t rely on our normal go to gifts for our spouses: This is not the year to gift a fancy dinner our or a long weekend trip. This is the year of staying in. And we agreed the best gift for staying in is a good book. I’ve long been a fan of giving books. They are the easiest way to give something meaningful and personal.

So I asked Fast Company staff what their go-to books are for gift giving. Here’s what they said:

Biggie (vol 1) by Mo Willems

Recommend by Kate Davis, Deputy Editor

Every holiday parents of young kids are inundated with a heap of wasteful plastic toys that rarely get played with. That’s why I always gift this book instead. It’s a perfect introduction to Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie universe. It’s no wonder Willems is so beloved by both parents and kids: his stories have perfect comic timing. The text is also simple enough for early readers to master on their own. And as Willems said recently in a New York Times Magazine interview: ‘Reading by yourself is the first time you don’t need your parents to do something vital. It’s a liberation.”

Orfeo , by Richard Powers

Recommend by John Branch, Copy Editor

This 2016 novel is about music, classical music mostly, how it figures into our life, how life figures into it, the terrors it’s been a part of (read about the prison-camp quartet and you’ll know what I mean) and the joys it opens up, the struggle to do something new and good that lives up to everything great that’s already been done. The composer at the center of this story wonders at one point how music persuades a body that it has a soul. It’s still a mystery to me, but I think Richard Powers knows something about it, and it’s in this book.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Recommend by Liz Segran, Senior Staff Writer

I needed some good escapist literature during this stressful time and I found it in this book. It’s a fantasy that involves a woman who has made a deal with the devil and it takes you on a journey through three hundred years of history, across many countries. I blazed through the book in a few sittings. It was exactly what I needed.

The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden

Recommend by Lara Sorokanich, Associate Editor

My favorite guilty pleasure in quarantine (and let’s be honest, always) are engrossing fantastical series. The Bear and the Nightingale is based in Russian folklore and follows the story of Vasilisa Petrovich, a young woman living in a remote village in Medieval Russia who can see and speak to the spirits of Russian folklore. The first in a series, it’s incredibly beautifully written with a surprising and compelling plot line—and takes place in the frozen North several days outside of Moscow. I can’t picture a more fitting book to curl up with during our own frozen winter.