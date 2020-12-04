The best gifts for fitness fanatics, according to employees at Whoop fitness tracking

The workout-lovers in your life likely haven’t been to a gym in months. Why not gift them some fitness inspo this holiday season, that will help liven up their at-home routine? We turned to the employees at Whoop, the high tech fitness tracker that gives you data on your rest, recovery, and sleep time, to get some guidance on the best workout-related gifts they love to give or receive. These are their best ideas.

HydroFlask 20 oz Wide Mouth – $38

I love my Hydro Flask water bottle, it keeps water cold for so long—including during an 8 hour hike in the New Mexico desert. And because it’s stainless steel, it’s very easy to clean. I’ve had mine for 5 years and it’s still good as new. —Emily Capodilupo, Vice President, Data Science and Research

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 – $1,700

I love my Bowflex Max Trainer 6. It’s BLE capable, so it links to my WHOOP app, allowing me to record my workouts. Since COVID started, having an at-home mini-gym has been invaluable. — JP Underwood, Operations Manager

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 – $180

The Pegasus Turbo 2 is my favorite running shoe, especially for hard days. The foam is springy and easily absorbs impact while zooming around a track or down a road. —Josh Svoboda, Graphic Designer

Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses – $18

We spend lots of time on screens like cell phones, computers, and TVs these days. Blocking the blue light can help with improving sleep-wake cycles. — Behnoosh Tavakoli, Director of Signal Processing

REI Co-op Flash 18 Pack – $40

The perfect pack to take skiing, day-hiking, adventuring. Super light with pockets, and holds a water reservoir! —Tanya Boulanova, Senior Agent, Software Specialist

Headspace – $13 a month

I love headspace because it provides a guided lesson plan to learn how to meditate effectively. This enables me to better adhere to more consistent sleep and wake times. —Mark Greene, VP of Software