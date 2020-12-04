The best gifts for fitness fanatics, according to employees at Whoop fitness tracking

The workout lovers in your life likely haven’t been to a gym in months. Why not gift them some fitness inspo this holiday season that will help liven up their at-home routine? We turned to the employees at Whoop, the high-tech fitness tracker that gives you data on your rest, recovery, and sleep time, to get some guidance on the best workout-related gifts they love to give or receive. These are their best ideas.

HydroFlask 20 oz Wide Mouth – $38

I love my Hydro Flask water bottle: It keeps water cold for so long—including during an 8-hour hike in the New Mexico desert. And because it’s stainless steel, it’s very easy to clean. I’ve had mine for 5 years and it’s still good as new. —Emily Capodilupo, Vice President, Data Science and Research

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 – $1,700

I love my Bowflex Max Trainer 6. It’s BLE capable, so it links to my Whoop app, allowing me to record my workouts. Since COVID started, having an at-home mini-gym has been invaluable. — JP Underwood, Operations Manager

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 – $180

The Pegasus Turbo 2 is my favorite running shoe, especially for hard days. The foam is springy and easily absorbs impact while zooming around a track or down a road. —Josh Svoboda, Graphic Designer

Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses – $18

We spend lots of time on screens such as cell phones, computers, and TVs these days. Blocking the blue light can help with improving sleep-wake cycles. — Behnoosh Tavakoli, Director of Signal Processing

REI Co-op Flash 18 Pack – $40

The perfect pack to take skiing, day-hiking, adventuring. Super light with pockets, and holds a water reservoir! —Tanya Boulanova, Senior Agent, Software Specialist

Headspace – $13 a month

I love Headspace because it provides a guided lesson plan to learn how to meditate effectively. This enables me to better adhere to more consistent sleep and wake times. —Mark Greene, VP of Software