These 11 hiking, camping, and outdoor adventure gifts are useful and beautiful

Exploring the great outdoors has been a lifeline throughout quarantine—providing fresh air, wide-open spaces, and minimal human contact. Camping replaced B&Bs. Hiking stood in for hot yoga. And separate socially distanced picnic blankets became our weekend brunch.

Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned outdoors person, a new nature explorer, or just someone who’s tired of being cooped up in their house, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts to help your loved ones navigate the wilderness with ease. Happy trails!

Rumpl Blanket

Send them a soft landing with what is bound to be the cuddliest item on the campsite. Rumpl’s puffy, insulated blankets feature a weatherproof ripstop outer that will keep you cozy no matter the elements, and they’re filled with a lusciously soft down alternative. They’re so light, they can be condensed and transported in a water bottle-size tube, and they come in a range of fun patterns and prints, optional sherpa fleece backing, and enough space for one or two. Whether you’re camping out at a national park or cuddling up on your tiny apartment balcony for some fresh air, a Rumpl blanket is sure to keep you cozy and dry, in style.

Sherborn Folding Camping Bench

The Sherborn Folding Camping bench is curved and clever—you can reconfigure the folding two-seater to sit side-by-side or curled to huddle around a fire. The double-wide padded loveseat makes a great place for two (or even three) people to snuggle up or can be the perfect lounging spot to put your feet up and read a book. We guarantee it will be the envy of any campsite (or park) it visits.

VSSL First Aid Kit

If they love to be prepared (or they never are), the VSSL First Aid Kit is the most practical camping gift of the season. It’s sleek, topped with an oil-filled compass, and the size and shape of a flashlight—because it’s also a 200-lumen flood flashlight. Inside the tube: multi-use tape, bandages, 3M Steri-Strips, disposable thermometers, antiseptic towelettes, antibiotic and burn creams, aspirin, Advil, tweezers, an emergency whistle, safety pins, gauze, medical gloves, and blister pads. These beautifully designed canisters make great gifts for outdoorsy types, but also for any busy parent who tends to need a first-aid kit.

Travelchair Shorty Camp Couch

The Shorty Camp Couch is a packable loveseat that will make their camping, concerts, and tailgating a breeze. (Whenever the latter happen again.) It’s easy to pack, folds up for easy transport, and is lightweight. Bonus: It also features cupholders on each armrest for campfire cocktails.

Moab 2 Mid OV Eco Hiking Boots

Upgrade their forest ‘fit with these fashionably functional Outdoor Voices x Merrell Hiking Boots. We unpacked the collaboration’s launch earlier this year and highlighted their savviest elements, including eco-friendly materials such as recycled mesh, wool, EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), and rubber, and even an algae-based EVA. These brightly-colored booties will keep their feet supported while trekking trails—and their Instagrams from the peak looking extra cute.