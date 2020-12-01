These are YouTube’s top-trending videos of 2020

2020 is quickly approaching its end, with now only 31 days left in what has been one of the most tumultuous years in memory. But as we enter the final month of the year, one thing is the same at least: We’re beginning to see a collection of “year in review” lookbacks from major tech platforms.

One of the first out of the gates this year is YouTube, which has revealed its top-trending videos of 2020. As YouTube noted with the announcement, the videos that resonated in 2020 did so because of the unexpected changes that hit everyone this year:

In the U.S., this year’s top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of 2020 while also addressing the unique, personal needs of their communities. When protests against racial injustice swept the nation, Dave Chappelle channeled his thoughts into an impromptu, socially-distanced show that captured the emotions felt by many. When audiences sought out sources of levity, creators provided no shortage of options: Mark Rober constructed an elaborate ninja warrior course for… squirrels; MrBeast celebrated the July 4 with the world’s largest firework; Dude Perfect laughed at the many relatable stereotypes to emerge in quarantine; and John Krasinski shared positive stories through SomeGoodNews. Also included among this year’s top trending videos: The most-viewed coming out vlog of all time, a break-up announcement, a new take on playing a popular game, and an election parody from SNL.

Below is the list of the top 10 trending videos in the U.S. that helped people get through 2020: