This MySpace clone is the social media nostalgia hit you need right now

Forget Snapchat or Instagram. The new social network of the moment is a shameless MySpace clone, created by a student developer who was only a few years old during that site’s heyday.

The new network in question, SpaceHey, doesn’t hold back in its attempt to re-create MySpace’s mid-aughts vibe. Sign up for the site, and you can create a profile page with status updates, a personal blog, and a list of hobbies. Visit a friend’s page, and you’ll see whether they’re online along with their current mood. And yes, you can customize your profile.

SpaceHey is the project of An—he goes by just his first name online—who says he’s an 18-year-old student in Germany. In a nod to MySpace cofounder Tom Anderson, An automatically befriends everyone who creates a profile on the site. On Sunday, he had about 1,000 friends. On Monday, that number had doubled, as sites such as HackerNews and ProductHunt took notice.

Over Twitter, An says that while he never experienced MySpace firsthand, he heard plenty about it on the internet and from older friends.

I came to the conclusion that you can’t find something like this kind of social site nowadays anymore.” An, creator of SpaceHey

“I was always really interested in the ‘old days’ of the internet—I really like the feel of ‘old’ websites,” An says. “I watched a lot of videos about MySpace and looked at a ton of screenshots and Archive.org pages, and I came to the conclusion that you can’t find something like this kind of social site nowadays anymore.”

In particular, An was drawn to the idea of customization. Like MySpace itself, SpaceHey encourages users to tweak their profiles, either with basic HTML tags (for things like bold, italics, or blinking text) or inline CSS, which lets users deck out their pages with custom fonts and background images. That’s not possible on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, he notes, “where the design of every profile looks exactly the same.”