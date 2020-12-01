Spotify unwraps Wrapped 2020, and you loved Rogan, The Weeknd—and gardening playlists

Spotify has unveiled its annual list of the year’s top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts. While it features a lot of the usual suspects (Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Joe Rogan, and so forth), Spotify also released some data that shows how people processed the roller coaster of emotions that’s been 2020.
With the COVID-19 pandemic tethering most of us at home (and doing a number on our mental health), there was a 1,400% increase in work-from-home-themed playlists and a 180% bump in health and wellness podcast listening. Gardening apparently became everyone’s new favorite hobby with a notable 430% increase in garden-themed playlist creation. At-home haircut and cleaning-themed playlists jumped 50% and 40%, respectively.
Of course, the 2020 experience also brought a seismic shift in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice, which trickled into music streaming with more than 64 million streams of Spotify’s Black Lives Matter playlist and nearly 65,000 playlists created by users titled “BLM” or “Black Lives Matter.”
In terms of the year’s most-streamed artists globally, the top five slots were all men, with Bad Bunny taking the lead with more than 8.3 billion streams. Billie Eilish topped the list for the most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the most-streamed song of the year, with 1.6 billion streams worldwide. The Joe Rogan Experience, which debuts exclusively on Spotify starting today, December 1, was the most popular podcast globally. The most popular podcast genre was “society and culture,” followed by “comedy.”
See the full list below:
Global Top Lists
Most Streamed Artists Globally
1. Bad Bunny
2. Drake
3. J Balvin
4. Juice WRLD
5. The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists Globally
1. Billie Eilish
2. Taylor Swift
3. Ariana Grande
4. Dua Lipa
5. Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
2. After Hours, The Weeknd
3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
4. Fine Line, Harry Styles
5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
1. “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd
2. “Dance Monkey,” by Tones and I
3. “The Box,” by Roddy Ricch
4. “Roses – Imanbek Remix,” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
5. “Don’t Start Now,” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. TED Talks Daily
3. The Daily
4. The Michelle Obama Podcast
5. Call Her Daddy
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
1. Society & Culture
2. Comedy
3. Lifestyle & Health
4. Arts & Entertainment
5. Education
U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
1. Juice WRLD
2. Drake
3. Lil Uzi Vert
4. Post Malone
5. Taylor Swift
U.S. Most-Streamed Female Artists
1. Taylor Swift
2. Billie Eilish
3. Ariana Grande
4. Halsey
5. Megan Thee Stallion
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
1. “The Box,” by Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd
3. “Blueberry Faygo,” by Lil Mosey
4. “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch),” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
5. “Life Is Good (feat Drake),” by Drake, Future
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
1. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
2. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
4. After Hours, The Weeknd
5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
1. NPR News Now
2. The Joe Rogan Experience
3. The Daily
4. Call Her Daddy
5. The Michelle Obama Podcast
U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres
1. Comedy
2. Society & Culture
3. Lifestyle & Health
4. News
5. Education