Spotify unwraps Wrapped 2020, and you loved Rogan, The Weeknd—and gardening playlists

Spotify has unveiled its annual list of the year’s top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts. While it features a lot of the usual suspects (Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Joe Rogan, and so forth), Spotify also released some data that shows how people processed the roller coaster of emotions that’s been 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic tethering most of us at home (and doing a number on our mental health), there was a 1,400% increase in work-from-home-themed playlists and a 180% bump in health and wellness podcast listening. Gardening apparently became everyone’s new favorite hobby with a notable 430% increase in garden-themed playlist creation. At-home haircut and cleaning-themed playlists jumped 50% and 40%, respectively.

Of course, the 2020 experience also brought a seismic shift in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice, which trickled into music streaming with more than 64 million streams of Spotify’s Black Lives Matter playlist and nearly 65,000 playlists created by users titled “BLM” or “Black Lives Matter.”

In terms of the year’s most-streamed artists globally, the top five slots were all men, with Bad Bunny taking the lead with more than 8.3 billion streams. Billie Eilish topped the list for the most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the most-streamed song of the year, with 1.6 billion streams worldwide. The Joe Rogan Experience, which debuts exclusively on Spotify starting today, December 1, was the most popular podcast globally. The most popular podcast genre was “society and culture,” followed by “comedy.”

See the full list below: